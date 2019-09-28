Lindhurst continued its winning ways with a 21-20 win over visiting Natomas on Friday.
Down 20-0 with 22 seconds remaining in the first half, Adrian Armendariz connected with Juan Torres on a 25-yard touchdown pass.
In the second half, Lindhurst’s Simon Enochs broke free on an 80-yard touchdown run bringing the Blazers within six of visiting Natomas.
The Blazer defense clamped down and held visiting Natomas scoreless in the second half. Leading the way on defense was Simon Enochs with an interception return for a touchdown.
With three minutes remaining in the game and Natomas driving past midfield, Juan Torres intercepted the ball to seal the comeback for Lindhurst.
The Blazers (2-3) look to keep up their momentum next week vs. Marysville in the Battle of the Bell.
Sutter 34, Enterprise 7
The Huskies continued their dominance on Friday night as they bested Enterprise on the road
“I’m proud of my guys tonight, they fought hard in all aspects of the game,” head coach Ryan Reynolds said.
Leading Sutter in Friday’s victory was Daniel Cummings who rushed for 83 yards and added two touchdowns. Cory McIntyre also finished with a nice offensive night, throwing for 99 yards through the air and rushing for two touchdowns on the ground.
On the defensive side of the ball the Sutter coaching staff commended the following players for their standout play Friday: Mario Ayette, Max Gipson, Nick Federico and Roman Resendez.
In junior varsity the Huskies (5-0) came out on top of a tight contest, 14-12.
The coaching staff commended the play of the offensive line as well as Xavier Cardenas, who rushed for two touchdowns.
Defensively, Sutter was led by Joey Bidwell.
Suter (4-1) will have a bye next week before facing Gridley at home.
East Nic 32, Golden Sierra 6
East Nicolaus came away with a 32-6 victory over Golden Sierra on the road.
Leading the way on the offensive side of the ball were JT Stinson with 109 rushing yards and one touchdown; Mitch Barker ran for 51 yards and one touchdown and Gavin Mcauliff had a stellar night with 220 passing yards and 76 yards on the ground.
David Earhart rounded out the scoring with two receiving touchdowns for the Spartans.
On the defensive side of the ball, Colin Mccray had seven tackles and Gavin Mcauliff had five tackles and one interception.
The Spartans (4-1) will have a bye next week.