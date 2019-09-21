The Marysville High football team dropped Las Plumas at home, 25-13 Friday night.
The Indians’ defense forced four turnovers and shutout the Thunderbirds in the second half.
Offensively, Jariah McBath led Marysville’s rush attack.
Marysville (2-2) travels to Gridley next week.
East Nicolaus 47, Pierce 12
East Nicolaus came away with a decisive 47-12 road win over the host Pierce Bears.
Leading the Spartans well rounded offensive output was Gavin McAuliff, who threw two touchdowns to David Earhart, who had 65 receiving yards.
Mitch Barker contributed 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns, taking one 75 yards for a score. Rounding out the offensive side of the ball were Devarius Robinson with a 75 yard touchdown run and JT Stinson with one touchdown.
Defensively the Spartans were led by Ashton York with two interceptions, David Earhart and Aaron Alestra each had an interception, Aaron Alestra returning it 60 yards for a touchdown.
On special teams Gavin McAuliff had the play of the night punting the ball out of the end zone for what amounted to a 91 yard punt.
East Nicolaus takes their 3-1 record on the road against Golden Sierra of Garden Valley next week.
Wheatland 34, Winters 9
The Pirates continues their winning ways on Friday night as they sailed past the Warriors for a 34-19 victory.
After struggling in the first half against a Winters team that milked the clock the Pirates bounced back and scored 28 points in the second half to secure the win.
Leading the Pirates was running back Tariq Parker who rushed for 101 yards on just 12 carries, while also catching an 83-yard touchdown pass. Parker also scored a rushing touchdown.
Quarterback James Dorn threw for 243 passing yards as the Wheatland offense ended the night with 451 all-purpose yards.
On defense, B.J. Williams recorded an interception and seven tackles.
Wheatland (3-1) will travel to Colfax next week.
Junior Varsity
Sutter 21, Chico 20
The Huskies junior varsity team secured a tight-win on Friday night as they bested the Panthers by one point.
Leading the Sutter offense were Troy Brucie and DeAngelo Acosta who each scored a rushing touchdown.
Cayden Simmons also caught a receiving touchdown from Trevor Eck.
On defense the Huskies were led by Xavier Cardenas and Noah Tibbet, who each tallied an interception.
Sutter (4-0) will play vs. Enterprise next week.