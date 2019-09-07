The Live Oak Lions grabbed the school’s first victory of the season on Friday as they hung on in a down to the wire game against University Prep, 16-13.
The Lions were led by running back Odin Moody, who rushed for 139 yards and one touchdown.
Also contributing to Live Oak’s success was Haydon Langley who ran for 101 yards on just 13 carries. Tony Vallejo also tallied one touchdown.
Live Oak (1-1) will host Hamilton next week.
Sutter 45, Red Bluff 13
The Huskies secured their first win of the season when they defeated the Spartans, 45-13.
“Our team played exceptionally well, we were clicking on all cylinders,” Sutter coach Ryan Reynolds said. “Defensively, Reynolds said Kyle Watson, Max Gipson and Theo Bravos led the charge in preserving the first-half shutout,” he added.
Sutter (1-1) will play Benicia next week.
Oroville 33, Marysville 20
OROVILLE – The Oroville High football team went scoreless for nearly 22 minutes. Instead, it was saving the most significant plays for the final four minutes.
The Tigers found the end zone three times late in Friday’s game to open its season on a winning note.
Oroville reclaimed the lead 21-20 with 3 minutes, 59 seconds remaining yet still managed to add on two more touchdowns to top Marysville 33-20 Friday night in the team’s season opener at Harrison Stadium.
Trailing 20-14 on fourth-and 3 at the Indians’ 26-yard line, Tigers quarterback Troy Moench connected with receiver Trent Dasilva for a 12-yard completion and a first down to keep the Tigers’ hopes alive.
Marysville would score first with a 30-yard pass from Sharp to Devon Conway to lead 6-0 with 10:23 left in the first quarter.
Marysville cut into Oroville’s lead in the third quarter when Sharp connected with Conway for a 32-yard score to make it 14-12.
Then Marysville’s Enrique Lara stripped the ball and returned it to the Tigers 4 on Oroville’s next possession. The next play was a 10-yard touchdown catch by Jake Morawcznski to swing the advantage to Marysville 20-14.
Franklin 35, River Valley 21
The Falcons suffered their first loss of the season on Friday when they made the trip down to Elk Grove for a showdown with Franklin High.
River Valley went pound for pound with the Wildcats, but in the end Franklin pulled away scoring two unanswered touchdowns to hand the Falcons a loss.
In the first quarter, Franklin got on the board first with a rushing touchdown, however the Falcons would answer quickly scoring in the final 13 seconds of the quarter to knot it up at seven aside.
Things would get a little dicey for River Valley in the second quarter after they found themselves down 21-7. But the Falcons would answer back in the final five minutes to make the score 21-14 Franklin heading into halftime.
After River Valley came out and tied it up in the third quarter 21-21 it appeared as if the Falcons were ready to finish the rally, but Franklin’s offense hammered in two more scores to take the game, 35-21.
River Valley (2-1) will play at Pleasant Valley next week.