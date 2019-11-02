The Wheatland Pirates tallied their sixth win of the season on Friday night as they bested Oroville by an impressive 40-18 final score.
After down 13-12 in a slow first half, the Pirates made some halftime adjustments and took off in the second half led by running back Tariq Parker.
The senior sensation finished the night with 192 yards on 23 carries, including two touchdowns.
Other notable contributions came from Gage Rymer, who scored one receiving and rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, quarterback James Doran threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, the Pirates were led by Devon Belcher, who tallied nine tackles and one fumble recovery.
In special teams, the Pirates were led by junior varsity call-up Lilly Diaz, who went 4-for-5 in extra points.
Wheatland (6-3, 3-1) will play at Gridley next week.
Sutter 42, Las Plumas 0
The Huskies continued their journey towards dominance on Friday night, besting win-less Las Plumas by 42 points.
Leading Sutter on offense was quarterback Landon Cooper, who threw for over 100 yards and two touchdown passes – both of which landed in the hands of Kyle Giovannoni.
Cory McIntyre also threw for a pass to Brandon Taddy. McIntyre finished his night with over 100 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
On defense, the Huskies’ coaching staff commended the play of Max Gipson, Theo Bravos and John Bicknell.
Sutter (8-1, 4-0) will finish its regular season at home next week vs. Orland.
Foothill 55, Lindhurst 0
The Blazers lost to Pioneer Valley League opponent Foothill 55-0.
Lindhurst managed to keep the game close early on, but could not contain the Mustangs as they raced out to a 41-0 lead to end the first half.
Lindhurst’s Juan Torres provided stellar play on the defensive side of the ball despite the loss.
Coach Hark Dulai noted that, “The team showed signs of stepping forward this season considering that over half of the players had never played football.”
With the loss, Lindhurst (2-7) closes out their season and looks to keep improving next year.
East Nicolaus 47, Williams 0
The visiting East Nicolaus Spartans defeated the Williams Yellowjackets 47-0.
The Spartans rushed for 347 yards and were led by Gavin Mcauliff who ran for 78 yards and threw for 160 yards and three touchdowns.
David Earhart had one touchdown, 102 receiving yards and an interception.
Mitch Barker rushed for 81 yards and one touchdown and J.T. Stinson rounded out the scoring with one rushing touchdown.
On defense, Garrett McCray had six tackles, Carter Janosz and Josh Grotegeer had two sacks apiece.
East Nicolaus (8-1, 4-0) travels to Redding next week to take on league rival University Prep (8-1, 4-0) for the Mid Valley League title.
Junior Varsity
Sutter 28, Las Plumas 6
The Sutter JV Huskies defeated Las Plumas 28-6.
Leading the way for Sutter was quarterback Trevor Eck who threw for three touchdowns on the night.
On the receiving end of the those touchdowns were Cayden Simmons, Troy Brucie and D’ Angelo Acosta. D’Angelo Acosta also ran for one touchdown.
The defense was led by Aiden Mote, Leighton Tarke and Noah Tibbet.
Sutter (9-0, 3-0) looks to close out the season with a road win against Orland next week.