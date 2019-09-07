Colusa 40 - Trinity 6
The long drive to Weaverville had no lingering effects on the RedHawks who for the second straight week registered a blowout win.
Senior quarterback Riley Stice continued to standout, finishing the night 7 for 7 for 130 yards and three touchdowns through the air to go along with 55 rushing yards and another two touchdowns.
Stice's backfield mate Manny Morales also looked strong again averaging 11.3 yards per carry en route to his second game with over 100 yards rushing. Morales carried 11 times for 124 yards against the Wolves.
Receiver Victor Hernandez scored twice as he hauled in six passes for 97 yards, while Drew Bradbury had a 33 yard touchdown reception.
Fullback Anthony Berry also made his way into the end zone for the RedHawks.
Spearheading Colusa’s defense was senior Cody Free with 11 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Also helping the cause was Xavier Lopez who made eight tackles, which included two sacks, along with Hernandez and Edgar Garcia who each picked off a pass.
Things definitely get tougher for the RedHawks (2-0) next week when they travel to Colfax to meet the Falcons.
Williams 52 - Durham 21