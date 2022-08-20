Facing a stiff challenge to open the season, the Yuba City High football team fell short in its opener to defending Division 3-AA state champion Vanden, 26-20 Friday night at Honker Field in Yuba City.
YC (0-1) got behind 14-0 after a quarter-and-a-half, before finally getting on the board courtesy of a 13-yard scoring strike from quarterback Nick Afato to Ryan Grace to trim the deficit to 14-7 about the eight-minute, 25-second mark of the second. The scoring drive was set up by a 37-yard pass play from Afato to Nathaniel Hurley.
But the YC defense and special teams had trouble containing Vanden (1-0) all night. The Vikings dropped their third score on the first drive of the third quarter – a 52-second scoring sequence that ended with a 15-yard run to give Vanden a 20-7 lead on YC.
YC, which returns many players on both sides of the ball following an appearance in the quarterfinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, rallied in the late stages of the third with a 35-yard touchdown run by Anthony Young to cut its deficit again to a touchdown at 20-13.
The backbreaker came late in the fourth when Vanden answered a defensive stop on Afato and the YC attack with a scoring drive that was finished with a goal-line pass from Tre Dimes to Julius Shepherd, pushing the lead to 26-13 at the 2:48 mark of the fourth.
YC responded with a score from Afato to Grace, but could not get it back again as Vanden zeroed out the clock for the win.
YC travels to Lincoln next Friday for a 7 p.m. start.
Marysville 29, Woodland 15
The Will Claggett era as head coach began with a win after Marysville took down Woodland on the road, 29-15 Friday night in Yolo County.
The Indians struck first on the opening play of the game when Trishton Henderson ran back the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and early 7-0 lead.
Woodland answered right back, which led to a back-and-forth affair and 15-all tie at halftime. Marysille retook the lead in the third quarter when Garrett Rinke capped the team’s initial drive of the third with a 3-yard scoring run to give Marysville (1-0) a 22-15 lead. Joseph Endicott added to the lead with a 22-yard touchdown run late in the third, extending Marysville’s lead to 29-15.
Nate Delozier sealed the win with an interception to send Claggett off with his first win as head coach.
Marysville is at Rio Americano Friday night, 7 p.m.
Sutter’s first game as a member of the Sac-Joaquin Section was business as usual following its dominance as a Northern Section school winning 14 titles.
The Huskies racked up 359 yards and scored five times to blow out Carson, of Nevada, 35-0 in its border battle to open up 2022.
Sutter’s Robbie Faupula rushed it 13 times for 144 yards, while Troy Brucie and Tristan Watkins each scored and quarterback Luke Miller punched it in twice for Sutter (1-0).
Landon Sable had a touchdown through the air from Miller, who completed two-of-seven passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Sutter totaled eight sacks led by three from Tristan Leal and a pair by Auckland Asiata.
Sutter hosts Chico in its home-opener Friday night, 7:15 p.m.
Nevada Union 26, Wheatland 14
Sheldon 78, River Valley 19
JV: Sutter 27, Carson (NV) 9