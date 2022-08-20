AfatoYCfootball.jpg

Yuba City quarterback Nick Afato breaks a tackle applied by Vanden’s Kyren Jackson-Davis Friday in the 2022 opener at Honker Field in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

Facing a stiff challenge to open the season, the Yuba City High football team fell short in its opener to defending Division 3-AA state champion Vanden, 26-20 Friday night at Honker Field in Yuba City.

YC (0-1) got behind 14-0 after a quarter-and-a-half, before finally getting on the board courtesy of a 13-yard scoring strike from quarterback Nick Afato to Ryan Grace to trim the deficit to 14-7 about the eight-minute, 25-second mark of the second. The scoring drive was set up by a 37-yard pass play from Afato to Nathaniel Hurley.

