Most everyone on the Faith Christian School girls basketball team had never stepped foot onto the arena that is home to De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings each night.
“When we first walked onto the floor I thought it was going to be bigger, but the baskets felt tiny,” Faith Christian School freshman Presley Berry said. “When we were playing I was winded and so tired.”
The Lions competed as a group for the first time ever at the Golden 1 Center when they took on and eventually defeated Foresthill in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game last weekend.
“I was just proud of our team for making that far,” Berry said.
With its four-point, 50-46 win over Foresthill, Faith Christian School earned its first-ever SJS banner and net that it cut down following the victory at Golden 1 Center. The team’s star most of the year and against Foresthill is a freshman and perhaps one of the best shooters on the team. Lauren Harris canned five 3-pointers and dropped in a team-high 23 points to help Faith Christian capture its elusive title.
“I still feel like I haven’t realized what happened yet,” Harris said. “It didn’t sink in (on the court), but once we went into the media room it felt real because I watched all these videos of other teams last year like Valley Christian. I watched them in the media room and I was like,’That’s really cool, I want to do that.’”
Harris said the run has been at least a two-year process back when she played with and against boys in the Amateur Athletic Union at the intermediate level.
Harris’ past prepared her, she said, to be where she and Faith Christian are now.
“I feel like my training has finally paid off this season,” Harris said. “It feels like it is coming together and I am thankful for my coaches that helped me with that.”
Harris said playing against boys helped her become a leader on and off the court.
“I was timid (before) and scared to take control over a game,” she said.
The reward is another opportunity to play in front of Yuba-Sutter at home today at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the Northern California state regional against Rio Lindo Adventist (17-7), a five seed coming into the tournament.
Faith Christian (24-5) was seeded fourth and could play the top overall seed in Northern California in Division VI with a win.
“It’s been great, we had a solid crowd from the beginning of the season,” Faith Christian head coach Geoff Harris said. “I looked out in the crowd of the Golden 1 Center and saw kids that graduated from (Faith Christian) in the ’90s that were coming to support us.”
Coach Harris said while his younger corps stepped up last week, the veterans, like his oldest daughter and last year’s state leading scorer, Audrey Harris, deserve an equal amount of credit for the banner year.
The team played level-headed from the start and earned every bit of its win at Golden 1 Center, coach Harris said.
“It was next level (and) I don’t think we needed to settle in, really,” he said. “I felt like we were more nervous for the first and second round. For the finals, there was enough excitement mixed in just being at the Golden 1 Center already making school history, I think it was a good blend of nervousness and excitement, so it muted each other out.”
And this is not a ceiling by any means, coach Harris said.
“We can do a lot in the future,” he said. “I don’t see a ceiling for this team. Definitely next year it’s going to be great that we have skilled freshmen bolstered by the experience this year.”