Faith Christian School celebrates its first Sac-Joaquin Section girls championship in school history. 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Most everyone on the Faith Christian School girls basketball team had never stepped foot onto the arena that is home to De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings each night.

“When we first walked onto the floor I thought it was going to be bigger, but the baskets felt tiny,” Faith Christian School freshman Presley Berry said. “When we were playing I was winded and so tired.” 

