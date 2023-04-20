0421Medina - John Allen- BearPhotos.jpg

Jocelyn Medina, of Pierce High School, was named Northern Section MVP in a vote by Northern California media, including the Appeal-Democrat.

 Courtesy of John Allen/BearPhotos

For a third straight season, Pierce High’s Jocelyn Medina averaged over 30 points per game with her senior year average of 32.5 ppg., to go alongside increases in steals per game (5.8) and assists per game (7.2) for the 27-4 Bears who advanced to the second round of the California Interscholastic Federation Northern California state D-IV tournament. 

“This season is one I will never forget. Our season started off a little rocky but after Coach Luis (Davalos) came in and put us all to work on day one, (it) changed everything for me,” Medina said. “That was when I knew this was going to be an unforgettable season. I had amazing girls, amazing coaches, and an incredible support system. That really made my season the best season I’ve ever had.” 

