For a third straight season, Pierce High’s Jocelyn Medina averaged over 30 points per game with her senior year average of 32.5 ppg., to go alongside increases in steals per game (5.8) and assists per game (7.2) for the 27-4 Bears who advanced to the second round of the California Interscholastic Federation Northern California state D-IV tournament.
“This season is one I will never forget. Our season started off a little rocky but after Coach Luis (Davalos) came in and put us all to work on day one, (it) changed everything for me,” Medina said. “That was when I knew this was going to be an unforgettable season. I had amazing girls, amazing coaches, and an incredible support system. That really made my season the best season I’ve ever had.”
For her effort, Medina was recently named Northern Section MVP in a collaborative vote by writers at MaxPreps, the Chico Enterprise-Record, the Appeal-Democrat, Redding Record Searchlight and Shasta County Sports.
Medina was also named to the NSCIF first-team alongside AJ Gambol (Pleasant Valley), Joanna Warren (University Prep), Brook Marr (Gridley) and Shade Satica (Lassen).
One of Medina’s best games came against last year’s NSCIF champion University Prep, when the 5-foot-6 guard and future Butte College Roadrunner drilled a half-court shot seconds before the first quarter horn to set the stage for a 78-76 win at U-Prep in the section playoffs.
Immediately following the shot, Medina could be seen with a demonstrative look on her face, followed by a fired up hand gesture to get the team moving in the right direction.
Medina was way more of a leader this season, according to her head coach and mom, Lisa Medina.
“On the court I feel like everybody looks to her for leadership, the way she plays,” coach Medina said. “Jocelyn always encouraged (her) teammates to believe in themselves. Off the court I feel she has matured by understanding the gravity/weight that she carries. She said in her own words (that) she wants all the younger girls that look up to her to feel like they can also make a difference.”
Medina will be attending Butte College next year. Butte is a proud basketball power that made it all the way to the California Community College Athletic Association state final in 2023.
Medina hopes to continue to develop her basketball career at the collegiate level.
She also might have a coaching career in her future after helping develop her younger sister’s team as a coach.
“I realized that these girls are looking up to me and watching my every move to be like me, so I just try to set a good example for them and try to make a positive mark on them,” Jocelyn Medina said.
Medina grew up in a basketball family amid a lot of siblings who did not take it easy on her on the court. Lisa Medina said her first born daughter would routinely mix it up on the court with her older and bigger family members.
“She was always a little on the short side, which made her more focused and determined,” coach Medina recalled. “We never let Jocelyn make excuses. Her brother, Daniel and Uncle Mike, always pushed her to be better.”
Medina said the knowledge that Jocelyn gained as a younger and smaller player growing up helped shape her game once she got to the high school level.
Jocelyn Medina will leave Pierce this year as one of the state’s premier girls basketball scorers, totaling over 3,100 points in four years. In addition, Medina pulled down over 900 rebounds, collected 400-plus steals and dished out 366 assists as a prep player.