Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Prep softball
River Valley 1, Antelope 0
(9 inn)
Korrie Almond was the winning pitcher, pitching nine innings, allowing one hit while striking out six.
In the bottom of the ninth, Diana Hull reached on an error by the Antelope third baseman. Hull later scored on a walk-off base hit by Harmony Balchus.
Sam Flores had 3 stolen bases on the day.
Woodcreek 7, Yuba City 3
Jordy Martins went 3-4 with an RBI for Yuba City, but the Honkers lost at home 7-3 to Woodcreek on Wednesday.
Allyssa Williams pitched a complete game for Yuba City allowing seven runs on 11 hits while walking two and striking out six.
Yuba City (6-5) travels to Antelope on Friday. First pitch is at 4 p.m.
Prep baseball
Bear River 5, Marysville 3
Marysville missed late-game heroics by inches when Jack Howsley hit a foul ball home run in the bottom of the seventh.
He would later strikeout to put the finishing touches on a 5-3 loss to Bear River.
Jaxon Finley went 1-4 with a double, Devon Conway added a double and scored a run for Marysville (9-4).
Marysville is at Colfax Friday.
Sutter 11, Orland 0 (5 inn.)
Five Sutter pitchers combined to hold Orland to one hit while striking out 11 batters in an 11-0 win at home on Wednesday.
Kyle Giovannoni, Wyatt Eggers, Tyler Hancock, Jorge Saucedo and Alex McDermott each pitched one inning.
At the plate, Leighton Tarke led the way by going 2-3 with two doubles and 2 RBI. Landon Cooper also went 2-3 with one double and 2 RBI. Joey Diaz went 2-2 and knocked in two runs. Sutter (7-5) travels to Monterey on Friday. First pitch is at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Huskies will play at Carmel and at Palma.
Junior varsity softball
Woodcreek 24, Yuba City 12
Bella McCleary went 4-4, Drew McDonald and Anabel Gracia also got multiple hits. Maya Garcia collected a base hit against Woodcreek.
Tuesday’s boys basketball
Woodcreek 78, Yuba City 52
Jalen Hale led the Honkers with 33 points, while Keandre Burns provided a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds in defeat.
Yuba City gets 6 on
all-CVC team
The Honker football team received a host of players earning all-league status this year following its modified spring football season.
Leading tackler Emiliano Murillo (LB), joined defensive back Tre Henry, defensive ends Kyle Hu and Gehrig Larrigan, tackle Gilberto Vela and running back/safety Dane Tedder on the Capital Valley Conference postseason team.