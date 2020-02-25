The Wheatland girls basketball team’s magical section playoff run ended on Tuesday night as the No. 9 Pirates fell on the road to No. 5 University Prep by a final score of 54-47.
Despite Tuesday’s loss the Pirates were able to make a deep run in the playoffs, collecting road wins at Lassen and Willows.
The Wheatland girls basketball team has an overall record of 17-9.
West Valley 49, Gridley 44
The No. 3 Bulldogs lost in overtime by five points to No. 2 West Valley on Tuesday night in the third round of the NSCIF Division IV playoffs.
Despite the tough loss, Gridley was led by Kennedy Tull with 14 points and five steals as well as Sierra Brady with 11 points and six rebounds.
Gridley (21-9) will now await to hear about its seed in the state bracket on Sunday.
Portola 59, Colusa 48
On the road and down a starter, the No. 5 RedHawks were outscored 18-9 by No.1 Tigers in the second quarter and could not recover despite rallying in the second half of a NSCIF Division V third round playoff game.
Seniors Edith Quintana-Moreno and Carly Lay paced Colusa with 19 and 13 points respectively while Annie Lay pitched in with seven points.
Colusa (18-12) now awaits its seeding in the CIF State Tournament which should be announced on Sunday.
Boys Soccer
Colusa 4, Williams 0
A hat trick from senior forward Victor Hernandez and a late goal by junior midfielder Ulises Galvan powered the No. 1 seeded RedHawks past their county rival, No. 4 Williams in the second round of the NSCIF Division III playoffs and into the section title game.
With the win Colusa cleared a psychological hurdle, notching a convincing win over the one team that had beaten the RedHawks this season.
While the offense excecuted the game plan to near perfection, the RedHawk defense was equally impressive led by junior fullback Jesus Hernandez, the anchor of the back line.
Also playing well were fullbacks Darien Sarabia, Andy Lopez, and Nico Lopez along with midfielders Edgar Garcia, Rodrigo Rodriguez and Dominic Garcia.
Goalkeeper Diego Avila kept a clean sheet to earn the shutout.
Colusa (21-1-2) returns to the champioship match for the first time in four years on Saturday when it hosts the the winner between No. 2 Winters and No. 3 Esparto.
Girls Soccer
University Prep 6, Live Oak 0
The No. 4 Lions girls soccer club fell by a tough margin on Tuesday to No. 1 University Prep as Live Oak was shutout by a six-goal margin.
Despite the tough loss, the Lions remain unbeaten in league, 15-0-1.
Colusa 1, Esparto 0
Despite dominating possession throughout, No. 2 Colusa finally capitalized on a set piece when senior Amber Morales redirected a corner kick passed the Esparto keeper just minutes ahead of the final whistle in the second round of the NSCIF Division III playoffs.
The RedHawks got strong defensive performances from Wendy Navarro and Guiselle Espindola, while goalkeeper Lacey McGehee recorded the shutout.
In edging the defensive minded No. 3 Spartans, the RedHawks now return to the section championship game for the second year in a row and will play the winner of the match between No. 1 Winters and No. 5 Hamilton City on Saturday.