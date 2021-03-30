Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Due to high school football, submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
The undefeated Colusa High baseball team gets perhaps its biggest test of the season when it acts as host of the multi-site Varsity Spring Classic, beginning Monday, April 5.
Colusa (7-0), fresh off a 10-0 win over Kelseyville earlier this week, will host games all week beginning with upper division foe Pleasant Valley at 11 a.m. on Monday.
On Tuesday, Colusa hosts Pierce in a battle of Colusa County teams, followed by Gridley on Wednesday, April 7 at 2 p.m.
Pierce plays the11 a.m. game on Wednesday against Las Plumas.
Colusa Athletic Director and baseball coach Eric Lay said this is the team’s lone tournament and fans will be permitted to attend.
“Our protocols are immediate family only here in Colusa, wear a mask and social distancing,” Lay said in a statement.
Other host sites will be Sutter, Marysville and Gridley where primarily one game a day will be played at each location.
Softball
Yuba City 5, Wheatland 4
Allyssa Williams went the distance and struck out 13, while allowing all of two hits to shutdown the Pirates and collect the win.
At the plate, Reagan Chan, Sydnee Chappell and Monica Mitchell each finished 1-3 with an RBI.
Yuba City is at Marysville today (Wednesday) for a 4 p.m. start.
Girls Soccer
Live Oak 12, Colusa 0
Baylee Alvarado scored four goals and set up five others leading Live Oak High to a 12-0 win at Colusa High on Tuesday.
Along with Alvarado, Maya Goodson scored three goals and Bella Goodson netted two. The Lions improved to 3-0 on the year with the win. Live Oak will travel to Winters on April 6 for its next match. Kick-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Sutter 16, Oroville 0
Swaisy Van Dusen collected four goals and four assists while Kylie LeMaster and Brianna Lopez each netted a hat trick to lead Sutter to a 16-0 win over Oroville Tuesday.
Also scoring were Dara Schmidt (2 goals), Quinn Stafford (2 goals), Nyla Stevenson (1), and Gabrielle Katz (1).
Mackenzie Ritner got the shutout in goal for Sutter (3-0), which hosts Pleasant Valley today (Wednesday).
Baseball
Sutter 15, Colfax 1 (5 inn.)
Kyle Giovannoni went 1-2 with an RBI triple and got the win on the mound, helping Sutter earn its first win of 2021 with a 15-1 victory over Colfax Tuesday.
Giovannoni struck out 8 and fired five innings for Sutter (1-2).
Justin Matsui and Connor Babler each had run-scoring triples, while Landon Cooper and Alex McDermott doubled home a couple runs.
Sutter hosts Colfax again today (Wednesday) beginning at 4 p.m.
Monday’s results
Baseball
Marysville 12, Wheatland 2 (5 inn.)
Jaxon Finely was 2-4 with two runs scored and two RBI; Elijah Marin was 2-3; Jack Howsley had a two-run home run to help Marysville drop Wheatland on the road 12-2.
Howsley got the win on the mound, firing five strong innings, allowing one earned run and striking out three.
Marysville hosts River Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
Softball
Colusa 20, Woodland Christian 1 (5 inn.)
Abby Wolf led the way with a 3-4 day, scoring three times, while Makayla Frias finished 1-2 with two runs batted in as Colusa routed Woodland Christian 20-1 in five innings Monday.
Claire Dorsey and Andrea Ascencion each had two hits and a couple RBI.
Colusa (2-1) is at Gridley at 3:30 p.m. today (Wednesday).
Marysville 15, Wheatland 5 (6 inn.)
Birdie Galaviz came through at the plate and on the mound on Monday, pitching a complete game and hitting two home runs for Marysville High en route to a 15-5 win at home over Wheatland High.
Galaviz pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits and struck out two batters. She went 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Designated hitter Maya Larsen led the offense with four RBI and a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Andi Duff, Sohpia Tyler and Jenissa Conway each notched two hits in the win.
Marysville improved to 2-0 and will next play today (Wednesday) against Yuba City High. First pitch is at 4 p.m. at MHS.
