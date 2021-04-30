Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Prep baseball
Ethan Lay and Emanuel Frias combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter as the Colusa High baseball team dismantled Winters at home Friday, 18-0.
Colusa improved to 18-0 on the season.
Lay started and went four innings, striking out 10 before giving way to Frias to shut the door on the Warriors, the reigning the 2019 Northern Section Division IV champions.
Frias struck out two of three batters in his one inning.
At the plate, freshman Luke Kalfsbeek went 3-3 with five runs batted in, while Lay added two hits and a couple RBI for the RedHawks.
Clay Randolph chipped in two hits. Colusa hosts Pierce Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Marysville 9, Colfax 5
Marysville clinched the season series over Colfax with a 9-5 win Friday.
Matthew Haggard was the winning pitcher going 6 1/3 innings, while scattering 10 hits, but only walking one batter and striking out 2. Jaxon Finley came on for the final 2/3 of an inning to earn the save. Offensively, Devon Conway went 2-4 with a home run, Cole Tyler added a couple hits and a double.
Marysville coach Bill Rollins said Friday’s win topped the season so far.
“The kids played their best overall game of the season against a very talented Colfax team,” Rollins said.
Marysville (10-4) hosts rival Lindhurst Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Yuba City Roseville
Prep softball
Yuba City 10, Antelope 0 Ashlee White went 2-2 with three runs batted in, Allyssa Williams finished 2-2, while Alyssa Pope added a hit and two RBI to help Yuba City shut out Antelope on the road in five innings. .
Williams struck out seven through five innings in the circle.
YC improved to 7-4.
Thursday’s results
River Valley 401, Chico 438
The Falcons took down Chico at home Thursday in a 18-hole match at Peach Tree Country Club in Marysville.
Amrit Ghoman recorded a team-low 73, while his brother, Karn Ghoman notched a 77.
Wyatt Biehle (79), Jack Thiara (85) and Kenny Tang (87) rounded out the team’s scoring pack.
RV (8-7) finishes out the season against Woodcreek next week, followed by the league tournament May 17 at North Ridge Country Club in Fair Oaks.