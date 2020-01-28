It’s not every high school basketball game you see a team score more than 90 points. However, that was the case for the Colusa boys basketball team on Tuesday night in Willows as they bested the Honkers by a final score of 91-51.
Five players on the Colusa roster finished in double figures including Mason Saso with 22 points, Sal Silva with 14 points, Drew Bradbury with 14 points, Jojo Luna with 10 points and Cole Simmons with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Colusa (11-12, 3-1) will play at Live Oak on Friday.
Center 72, Marysville 65
The Indians boys basketball team lost its first league game of the season at home on Tuesday night to Center.
“We just didn’t play hard tonight, they beat us to every ball,” Marysville head coach Stan Easter said. “I think it’s a different feeling for us being the hunted rather than having to be the hunter. We’re first place in league so we need to learn from this and move on,” he added.
Marysville (13-9, 4-1) will host Colfax on Friday.
Wheatland 50, Corning 45
The Pirates boys team won a tight contest on Tuesday against the Cardinals.
“We fought really hard in this one, we may not have played our best basketball but we continued to battle it out,” Wheatland head coach Scott Rounds said.
Tanner McAdams led the way for the Pirates with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Wheatland (11-9, 2-3) will travel to Paradise on Friday.
Faith Christian 71, Sacramento Country Day 44
The Lions boys team secured a comfortable win on Tuesday over league foe Sacramento Country Day.
Daniel Wickline led the way, scoring 36 points for the Lions.
In honor of the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Faith Christian’s David Villasenor changed his jersey number to 24 prior to Tuesday’s game. Not only did Villasenor honor Bryant in this manner, but he also finished the game with 24 points.
Faith Christian (8-9, 4-3) will host Buckingham Charter on Thursday.
Gridley 65, Paradise 45
The Gridley boys squad came away with a resounding win over Paradise on Tuesday after taking down the Bobcats by 20 points at home.
The Bulldogs were led by a balanced attack: Cameron Erickson with 18 points and eight rebounds, Tony Murillo with 16 points, Grant Tull with 14 points and Colby Norton with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Gridley (15-7, 4-1) will travel to Oroville on Thursday.
Las Plumas 70, Sutter 58
The Huskies boys team suffered a tough loss on Tuesday to the Thunderbirds.
After falling behind 42-22 at halftime, Sutter managed to cut the deficit down to nine in the fourth quarter. However, Las Plumas would hang on late, handing Sutter its eighth loss of the season.
Despite the result, Sutter was led by Gaven Gardner with 17 points and Ayden Hursky with 15 points.
Sutter (14-8, 3-2) will play on Friday in Corning against the Cardinals.
Bear River 55, Lindhurst 42
The Blazers lost a tough battle on Tuesday night, losing to league opponent Bear River by 13 points.
Despite the loss, Sam Alfred cashed in with 18 points on the evening.
Lindhurst (6-12, 1-4) will face Center on Friday in Antelope.
Inderkum 72, River Valley 71
The Falcons boys basketball team suffered a close loss on Monday night despite battling hard against one its leagues’ top contenders.
“We went into halftime up 35-29 and were up by four going into the final quarter, but it just seemed like everything they shot in the last period went in and they out scored us 24-19,” River Valley head coach David Williams said.
The Falcons were led by Puneet Bains with 22 points, as well as Jasjit Mann and Shawn Newman who each finished with 13 points. Gurtej Rana also pitched in with 11 points.
River Valley (8-15, 2-5) will travel to Roseville to face the Tigers tonight at 7 p.m.
Junior Varsity
Marysville 78, Center 58
The Indians’ junior varsity team came away with a dominant road win on Tuesday, taking down league foe Center by a 20-point difference.
Christian Perry led the way with 27 points, while Landin Parks also contributed with 11 points.
Marysville JV (16-5, 5-0) will put its perfect league record on the line Friday when it hosts Colfax.
Sutter 47, Las Plumas 39
It was all about defense for the Huskies junior varsity squad on Tuesday night as they bested the Thunderbirds by a narrow eight points.
“We played absolutely phenomenal on defense, we finished the game with a team total – 10 steals,” Sutter head coach Stephen Tranberg said.
On offense the Huskies were led by Amrin Mann with 22 points (10-of-13 from the line) and Trevor Eck with eight points and eight rebounds.
Sutter JV (11-11, 2-3) will travel to Corning on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Gridley 51, Paradise 21
The Lady Bulldogs solidified a sound victory on Tuesday night after defeating the Bobcats by 30 points.
Haley Gustavsen led the way with 20 points for Gridley. Other notable contributors included Kennedy Tull with 15 points, Sierra Brady with 10 points and Ally Mardesich with six points.
Gridley (15-8, 4-1) will host Oroville on Friday.
Faith Christian 51, Sacramento Country Day 21
The Faith Christian girls team took down their league opponent by an impressive 30 points on Tuesday night.
The Lions were led by Audrey Harris with 26 points (including five 3-pointers) and Avery Johns with 17 points and nine rebounds. Bri Brennan also contributed to the win tallying four points and eight rebounds.
Faith Christian (9-6, 5-2) will host Buckingham Charter on Thursday.
Hamilton City 47, East Nicolaus 32
After two starters were out of Tuesday’s line-up, the Spartans fell to the Braves by a 15-point margin.
Despite the loss, East Nicolaus was led by Remmington Hewitt with 10 points, Camille Castillo with six points and Hannah O’Connor with four points and 13 rebounds.
The Spartans also lost the junior varsity game to Hamilton City, 41-25.
Audrey Gillespie led the way with 13 points, while her teammate Lacey Fuller, finished with eight points.
East Nicolaus (15-6, 2-2) will travel to Durham on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
Sutter 1, Las Plumas 0
The Huskies girls soccer club won its 10th match of the season on Tuesday afternoon after a one-goal victory over the Thunderbirds.
Swaisy Van Dusen led Sutter with the only goal of the match. Malena Childers also contributed in net for the Huskies making five saves in the shutout win.
Huskies head coach Jeffrey Stanhope also commended the defensive play of Sierra Hamilton.
Sutter (10-6, 4-1) will travel to Corning on Thursday.
Wrestling
River Valley 66, Antelope 6
The Falcons recognized their seniors on Tuesday in their final league match of the season at Antelope High School.
The following competitors contributed to the win for the River Valley varsity boys: 113: Erick Cardoza win by forfeit; 120: Josh Holm win by forfeit; 126: Jose Salazar win by forfeit; 132: Edward Rodriguez win by pin; 145: Alex Sandoval win by pin; 152: (Senior) Nathan Nava win by pin; 160: (Senior) Luiz Cardoza win by pin; 170: Luke Miller win by forfeit; 182: (Senior) Hayden Bradfield win by pin; 195: Richard Henderson win by pin; 220: Josh Colburn win by pin; 285: Saul Diaz win by pin.
In the varsity girls match, senior Natalee Goode won by pin in the second period.