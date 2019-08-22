Returning home for their second match in as many nights, the RedHawks proved ungracious hosts as the made short work of the Trojans downing the visitors in straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-12, 25-6.
Serving proved to be the major difference as Colusa picked apart the Quincy defense.
Annie Lay recorded a game high 24 points from the service line including seven aces and also dished out 19 assists for the RedHawks who opened the preseason with consecutive victories.
Hannah Taylor dominated the net striking for 13 kills while Cynthia Velasquez finished with a team high six digs.
Colusa (2-0) who played Middletwon on Tuesday will head back to Lake County tomorrow to face Clear Lake.
Wheatland 3,
Paradise Adventist 0
The Pirates volleyball sealed the victory in their home opener on Wednesday as they defeated Paradies Adventist by set scored of 25-6, 25-16 and 25-15.
Wheatland was led by senior Kelly Phillips with 14 assists, eight aces, and three kills. Meanwhile, junior Jordyn Hoffman ended the night with 10 kills and two aces. Gabi Herring also conrtibuted with five aces and three kills.
Wheatland (1-0) will play on Saturday in the Dirham Tournament.