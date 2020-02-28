The East Nicolaus boys basketball team came up just short of a section championship on Friday night at Butte College as the Spartans fell to the defending champion Mt. Shasta Bears by a final score of 58-51.
“The kids really battled hard, it wasn’t pretty at halftime, but they came out in the second half and fought till the very end,” East Nicolaus head coach Tyson Earhart said.
Down 33-18 at halftime, the Spartans came roaring back, going on a 16-6 run in the third quarter. However, the Bears would catch fire late with a few 3-pointers to put the game away.
“It’s tough no doubt, but I couldn’t be more proud of this team and how they finished out the season,” Earhart said.
Despite the loss the Spartans were led by David Earhart with 28 points and Kent Earhart with 10 points.
East Nicolas (20-10) will now wait to hear about seeding on Sunday for the state tournament.
Baseball
Lindhurst 9, Pierce 4
The Blazers baseball club started the season off in the win column on Friday after defeating Pierce by a five-run margin.
Lindhurst was led by multiple players including pitcher Andrew Rodriguez, who tossed eight strikeouts and no earned runs through five innings.
On offense, both Samuel Alfred and Adrian Armendariz tallied doubles, while Anthony Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with four RBI and a different player, also named Anthony Rodriguez, went 2-for-4.
Lindhurst (1-0) will host River Valley on Tuesday.
Pioneer 3, Marysville 0
The Indians baseball program got its first taste of regular season baseball on Friday, but fell short by three runs in a tough game with Pioneer.
Despite the loss, the Indians were led by pitchers Devon Conway and Matthew Haggard, who combined for three hits allowed and nine strikeouts in six innings of work.
As for the offense, Daniel Jones, Braxton Payne and Cole Tyler each tallied one single.
Marysville (0-1) will host Inderkum on Monday at 3:30 p.m.