The East Nicolaus boys basketball team kicked off its host tournament on Thursday by handing Redding Christian its first loss of the season, defeating the Lions, 63-48.
According to East Nicolaus head coach Tyson Earhart, it was the defensive play of one of his players that led to the win.
“Devin Fernandes played phenomenal defense for us tonight. He held their (Redding Christian) star big man Drew Nelson-Crowell to only 10 points and that really minimized their chances,” Earhart said.
Key offensive performances for the Spartans included David Earhart with 35 points, Gavin McAuliff with 14 points and Fernandes with seven points.
East Nicolaus (9-5) will be back in action ’tis afternoon when it hosts CORE Butte at 1 p.m.
Pierce 67, Sutter 39
The Huskies boys basketball team lost a tough battle on Thursday to a 15-win team in Pierce.
Despite the loss, Sutter was led by Irvin Raju with nine points, Gaven Gardner with nine points and Ayden Hursky with eight points.
“They out hustled us and outplayed us on a lot of levels,” Sutter head coach Michael Brantingham said. “My hope is that we’ll keep developing and learn from this and maybe get another shot at them down the road,” he added.
Hursky also led the Huskies with six total rebounds on the night.
Sutter (11-6) will travel to Orland on Tuesday.
Rio Linda 81, Lindhurst 43
The Blazers boys basketball squad fell to Rio Linda by a tough margin on Thursday night despite a standout performance by one player.
Lindhurst’s Sam Alfred was able to tally 10 points in the loss.
The Blazers junior varsity team also lost, falling 51-42 to Rio Linda. Javaughn Pinkney scored 16 points in the loss.
Lindhurst (2-8) will host Wheatland tonight at 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lincoln 51, Gridley 39
The Bulldogs lost their seventh game of the season on Thursday night, falling to Lincoln by a 12-point margin.
Despite the loss, Gridley was led by Kennedy Tull with 21 points, Sierra Brady with eight points, Izzy Hernandez with six points and Ally Mardesich with four points.
Gridley (10-7) will look try to bounce back in Live Oak tonight vs. the Lions at 7 p.m.
Redding Christian 46,
East Nicolaus 26
The Spartans lost their third game of the season on Thursday night in their home tournament, falling to Redding Christian by 20 points.
Taylor Roccucci led all Spartans with 12 points. Teammate Karizma Faupula also pitched in with six points.
East Nicolaus (11-3) will try to get back in the win column ’tis morning at its home tournament when it faces CORE Butte at 11:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Colusa 1, Anderson 0
The Colusa boys varsity soccer team hosted the Anderson Cubs in a non-league match on Thursday and came away with a 1-0 victory.
Both teams battled throughout the first half, trading shots on each other’s goals, but it wasn’t until the final seconds of the first half that Colusa broke the tie when it was awarded a penalty kick which was booted in by midfielder Ulises Galvan.
The RedHawks coaching staff commended Jesus Hernandez, Darien Sarabia, Andy Lopez and Nicolas Lopez for their strong defensive play in Thursday’s match.
Goalkeeper Diego Avila posted six saves in the shutout win.
Colusa (9-0-1) will travel to Esparto on Tuesday.
Gridley 2, Marysville 0
The Gridley boys soccer club tallied a two-goal win on Thursday, taking down the Indians in a home field victory.
Scoring for the Bulldogs were Ricky Ramos and Freddy Anguiano. Gridley’s Kevin Martinez tallied an assist on the day.
The Bulldogs’ coaching staff commended the defensive play of Ethan Santillan, Eladio Ramos, Lennon Guido, Gio DiSalvo, and goalkeeper Jesus Mojica.