The East Nicolaus girls basketball team secured its eighth victory of the season on Tuesday night as it held on late vs. Golden Sierra, 36-34.
“I’m really proud of this team tonight, they played extremely well defensively,” East Nicolaus head coach Gina O’Connor said.
The Spartans were led by Remmington Hewitt with 16 points and eight rebounds. Other standout performances came from Taylor Roccucci with nine points and eight steals as well as Brynn Lauppe with six points and three assists.
East Nicolaus (8-2) will play in its last game before the holiday break today in Live Oak vs. the Lions.
Sutter 53, Colusa 23
The Huskies girls basketball team cemented a sound victory on Tuesday night over the RedHawks, 53-23.
Top scorers for Sutter included Macie Purbaugh with 13 points and Reagan Ford with 11 points and four steals.
Sutter (9-2) will continue play on Friday in its home tournament vs. either Enterprise or Rio Vista at 8 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Sutter 55, Colusa 50
The Huskies held off the Redhawks on the road Tuesday night, defeating Colusa by a slim five-point margin.
After the score was 31 aside at halftime, Sutter was able to crack down defensively in the second half to minimize Colusa’s long ball.
“They’re 3-pointers were killing us early on, so I think once we started defending those it really helped us buckle down defensively,” Sutter head coach Michael Brantingham said.
The Huskies were led by Ayden Hursky with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Other standout stat lines came from Irvin Raju with 14 points and Casey Becker with 11 points.
Despite the loss, Colusa was led by Mason Saso with 14 points, Jerry Gonzales with nine points and Cole Simmons with eight points.
Both teams will continue play on Thursday as Sutter (7-2) heads to the Eureka Loggers Classic to play St. Bernard’s at
9 p.m., while Colusa (4-6) kicks off its host tournament against Williams at 7:30 p.m.
Gridley 82, Pioneer 45
The Bulldogs powered past Pioneer by a 37-point margin on Tuesday night in Woodland.
“It was a great team win by us, everyone on the roster scored a basket,” Gridley head coach Chay Dake said.
Grant Tull led the way for the Bulldogs with 31 points and 11 rebounds. Helping out Tull was Tony Murillo with 11 points and Cameron Erickson with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Gridley (6-3) will play Corning on Thursday at
3 p.m. in the Colusa Tournament.
East Nicolaus 55, Golden Sierra 34
The Spartans tallied another win on Tuesday night, making quick work of Golden Sierra en route to a 21-point victory.
East Nicolaus was led by David Earhart with 25 points. Other notable contributions came from Gavin McAuliff and Devin Fernandes, who each tallied eight points in the win.
“He (McAuliff) is such a spark for us defensively, he can provide momentum for us as well, which is always nice,” Spartans head coach Tyson Earhart said.
East Nicolaus (5-3) will host Live Oak tonight at
7 p.m.
Lincoln 53, Maryville 35
The Indians suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night, falling to the Zebras by nearly 20 points in a home non-conference game.
Stats were not provided prior to publication.
Marysville (8-5) will try to bounce back on Thursday when it tips off in the Chico tournament.
Junior Varsity
Sutter 64, Colusa 57
The Huskies JV team followed suit of its varsity comrades by taking down the Redhawks by seven points.
Sutter was led by Amrin Mann with 32 points and Caden Simmons with 17 points. Trevor Eck also contributed to the Huskies win with 10 points.
Sutter JV (5-3) will play Pierce on Thursday at
9 a.m. in Colusa.
Lincoln 55, Marysville 50
The Indians JV team suffered a tough loss on Tuesday, falling to Lincoln in the last minute of its game by five points.
Marysville JV (4-2) will continue play on Dec. 26 in the Roseville tournament.
Boys Soccer
Colusa 2, Pierce 1
The RedHawks traveled to Arbuckle on Tuesday to take on the Pierce Bears and came away with a 2-1 win.
Colusa had a tough go against a very fast, athletic Bears squad, but was able to score at the 16th minute on a shot from forward Victor Hernandez, assisted by Ulises Galvan.
With 10 minutes left in the first half, it was Hernandez again scoring, putting Colusa up 2-0, assisted by Rodrigo Rodriguez.
The 2-0 score held to the half. Both teams traded shots in the second half, but Pierce would score their lone goal at the 60th minute mark, to bring the score to 2-1.
The Colusa coaching staff commended the defensive play of Jesus Hernandez and Miguel Torres
Colusa (6-0-1) will host Redding Christian on Thursday.