The Marysville Indians volleyball team took to the court on Tuesday night at home for a showdown with the East Nicolaus Spartans. Unfortunately for the Indians they would fall in a five-set thriller to East Nicolaus by scores of 25-17, 18-25, 15-25, 25-22 and 4-15.
The Spartans were led by Brynn Lauppe with 20 digs and six kills as well as Riley Grigsby with 12 digs and two aces.
Despite the tough loss, a few Indians led the way for the home team.
Caroline Matthews finished the match with 20 kills and two aces while her sister Corrine, notched 27 assists and five digs.
On defense it was Sophia Tyler who tallied eight digs for the Indians.
Both Marysville (0-1) and East Nicolaus (2-0)will be back in action on Thursday.
The Spartans will host Winters and the Indians will host Lincoln.
Colusa 3, Hamilton City 0
In a tune up match ahead of their trip to Hawaii, the Redhawks fought off a scrappy Braves team at home defeating the visitors in straight sets 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 to remain perfect on the season.
Annie Lay had a noteworthy effort to lead the RedHawks doling out 25 assists in addition to making nine kills, nine blocks and serving for 11 points.
At the net, Hannah Taylor finished with a game high 11 kills to go along with five blocks while Carly Lay added eight more kills to the total.
Cynthia Velasquez and Reese Roper each made 11 digs with Amber Morales contributing nine more.
Colusa (4-0) now takes its show on the road to compete in the Kamehameha Tournament on Hawaii’s Big Island from August 29-31.
The RedHawks JV team won their match 25-14, 25-15.
Colfax 3, Sutter 0
The Huskies volleyball team fell in three sets on Tuesday night as Colfax took the match by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-13.
Despite Sutter's loss, multiple Huskies contributed with impressive stats: Mikenzie Johnson (two aces 10 kills), Jaya Bains (12 assists), Maddy Kunkle (18 assists) and Amber Alexander (five digs).
Sutter (3-3) will look to get back in the win column when they host Yuba City tonight.
GIRLS TENNIS
Live Oak 6, Las Plumas 3
The Lions were ready to go on Tuesday and it showed as they came together for a 6-3 victory over Las Plumas.
In singles, Live Oak was led by the following competitors: Jessie Patrick (6-4, 6-3), Erica Valdez (6-3, 6-4), Nataly Ayala (6-4, 6-0) and Erika Angel (6-1, 6-0).
Meanwhile in doubles, the Lions didn’t miss a beat as Patrick and Ayala teamed up for an 8-3 win while Roxy Lopez teamed up with Angel to win 8-1.
“The weather was hot but our tennis game was hotter,” Live Oak tennis coach Larry Dolan said. “That’s a tough team (Las Plumas), both team’s deserved to win but we battled through it,” he added.
Live Oak (1-0) will face Las Plumas in two weeks on Sept. 10.
Sutter 6, Oroville 3
The Huskies girls tennis squad got its first taste of fall season action on Tuesday as it squared off against Oroville before taking down the Tigers, 6-3.
The following players led Sutter in the singles matches: Sarah Short (6-4, 6-1), Jade Davis (6-1, 6-4), Mateya Gualgo (6-1, 6-4) and Blair Ulrich (6-3, 6-2).
As for doubles, the pairing of Emma Cuchi and Gualgo won 8-5, while Short and Davis teamed up for an 8-2 victory.
Sutter (1-0) will now get back on the court to practice before their season picks up again in two weeks.