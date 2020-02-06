The East Nicolaus boys basketball team got some much-needed revenge over Durham on Thursday night, taking down the Trojans by a final score of 53-46.
Down 41-34 heading into the final period of play, the Spartans rallied to outscore Durham 19-5 in the fourth quarter en route to their 17th win of the season.
“It was nice to beat them after dropping the game in their gym, our guys played hard and got the job done,” East Nicolaus head coach Tyson Earhart said.
The Spartans were led by David Earhart with 33 points and Gavin McAuliff with 15 points.
East Nicolaus (17-7, 5-2) will host Williams on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Sacramento Adventist 36, Faith Christian 33
The Lions girls basketball squad fell just short on Thursday night after losing to Sacramento Adventist by just a single possession.
Despite the loss, Avery Johns led the lions with a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds. Johns’ teammate Audrey Harris led all scorers with 23 points.
“It was a hard fought game, we just couldn’t quite get it done late,” Faith Christian head coach D.J. Johns said.
Faith Christian (12-7, 7-4) will host Leroy Greene on Tuesday.
Sutter 55, Orland 31
The Huskies were able to notch their 21st win of the season on Thursday after besting the Trojans by a comfortable 24 points.
Sutter was led by Kaytlyn Aleman with 20 points and Macie Purbaugh with 15 points and seven steals.
Sutter (21-5, 6-1) will travel to Wheatland on Tuesday to face the Pirates.
Gridley 82, Wheatland 79
In a crucial league battle, the Bulldogs came out on top after edging out the Pirates by a slim three-point margin.
Gridley was led by Sierra Brady who finished with an impressive stat line of 23 points and 29 rebounds. Other notable performances by the Bulldogs included Ally Mardesich with 23 points, Kennedy Tull with 17 points and Haley Gustavsen with 15 points.
As for the Pirates, Alexis Durham tallied 31 points and five steals while Kelly Phillips notched 12 points, three blocks and three defensive rebounds.
Both teams will resume play on Tuesday as Wheatland (14-7, 5-3) hosts Sutter and Gridley (18-8, 7-1) travels to Orland.
Boys Soccer
Colusa 7, Los Molinos 1
The Colusa boys soccer team hosted Los Molinos on Thursday and secured a convincing six-goal victory.
The RedHawks were led by Victory Hernandez who dominated on offense with five goals. The other two goals came from Alejandro Rico and Lucas Garin.
Other notable offensive performances included Ulises Galvan with two assists, Rico with one assists and Rodrigo Rodriguez with a single assist.
The Colusa coaching staff commended the defensive play of fullbacks Jesus Hernandez, Andy Lopez, Darien Sarabia and Nicolas Lopez.
RedHawks goalkeepers Diego Avila and Andres Lopez combined for seven saves in the match.
Colusa (17-1-2, 15-1-2) will host Esparto on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Wheatland 5, Gridley 0
The Pirates made quick work of the Bulldogs on Thursday afternoon, winning by a comfortable five- goal margin.
Wheatland was led by Mia Garcia and Jada Skye, who each finished the game with one goal and one assist.
Single goal performances came from Lillyan Diaz, Valeria Hernandez and Grace Pineda. Clarissa Cortez notched two assists on the day.
“We had strong showings from our goalkeepers Rachel Umland and Alyssa Buckholtz, “ Wheatland head coach Scott Schmidt said. “Our defense also really stepped it up for us today,” he added.
Wheatland (9-7-2, 5-2-1) will host Sutter on Tuesday.
Sutter 1, Orland 0
The Huskies girls soccer club came away with a clutch win on Thursday afternoon after downing the Trojans by a one-goal margin.
Sutter was led by Swaisy Van Dusen with one goal and Dara Schmidt with one assist.
Goalkeeper Malena Childers made five saves in her shutout performance.
“Overall it was a great game for our defense as a whole,” Huskies head coach Jeffrey Stanhope said.
Sutter (12-7, 6-2) will travel to Wheatland on Tuesday to face the Pirates.
Wrestling
Yuba City
The Yuba City high wrestling team competes the Capital Valley Conference league championships on Thursday and had 11 of its participants qualify for the divisional tournament next week at River Valley high.
The following Honkers tallied notable finishes on Thursday: (weight, name and finish) 108, Kevin Duong, fourth place; 115, Nathaniel Ramirez, fifth place; 122, Keola Abreu, second place; 128, Michael Tejada, third place; 140, Anthony Sparks, third place; 147, Miles Small, fourth place; 154, Rico Ramirez, fifth place; 162, Ikea Garcia, fourth place; 172, Marcel Burke third place; 184, Chris Divas, third palce; 197, Nathaniel George, third place and lastly, 222, Robert Teal in first place – his second straight league championship.