The East Nicolaus boys basketball team secured another win on Wednesday night with a rather familiar opponent. After having just defeated the Warriors in tournament play last weekend, the Spartans downed Winters last night by a final score of 56-41.
“We really played well as a team, it’s really a lot of fun to coach when everyone is doing their job and making great team decisions,” East Nicolaus head coach Tyson Earhart said.
The Spartans were led by David Earhart with 21 points and Connor Timmins with 11 points.
East Nicolaus (12-5) hosts Durham on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Colfax 54, Marysville 13
The Indians girls basketball team lost a tough game on Wednesday to league foe Colfax.
Despite the loss, Marysville was led by freshman call-up Jenissa Conway, who scored eight of the team’s 13 points,while also tallying three blocked shots and 11 rebounds.
Marysville (4-14) will look to bounce back on Friday night at home when it hosts Bear River.
Boys Soccer
Colusa 1, Esparto 1
The RedHawks boys soccer club travelled to Esparto on Tuesday an came away with a 1-1 draw.
Esparto would take the lead in the 24th minute with a goal coming off of a fast break.
Down 1-0 at halftime, Colusa rallied back when Dominic Garcia took a corner kick that resulted in a goal scored by Victor Hernandez.
The Colusa coaching staff commended the defensive play of Darien Sarabia, Ulises Galvan, Andy Lopez and Luis Lozano.
RedHawks goalkeeper Diego Avila posted six saves for the match.
Colusa (9-0-2, 7-0-2) will host Durham today.