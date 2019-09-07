The East Nicolaus Spartans made the long trip out to the Bay Area for a showdown with Galileo. Fortunately for the East Nic faithful that made it out, the Spartans routed their opponent, 42-0.
Touchdowns were scored by Tim Chon, who had two, and followed by Gavin Mcauliff. Aaron Alestra and JT Stinson.
East Nicolaus (1-1) will play at home next week vs. Bradshaw Christian.
VOLLEYBALL
Sutter 2, Red Bluff 1
The Huskies volleyball team captured a tournament championship on Saturday when they defeated Red Bluff in Dixon by set scores of 25-16, 16-25 and 15-7.
“I’m so proud of this team, it was a really good day for us,” head coach Ann Reynolds said.
Leading the Huskies was Mikenzie Johnson with one ace and four kills as well as Maddie Kunkle, who contributed two aces and nine assists. Sarah Lutz also helped Sutter as she recorded four kills in the final set.
In route to the championship Sutter defeated Winters, Enterprise, Dixon and Bear River.
Sutter (12-3) will host Pioneer on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sutter
The Sutter cross country team competed on Friday at the Las Plumas Invitational. Both the boys and girls varsity teams finished in first place.
The girls team was led by freshman Mackinzie Ritner who finished first overall with a time of 16:16 for the 2.5 mile course. Sutter had six girls finish in the top 14 places with Dara Schmidt finishing fourth in 17:13, Kaylynne Turner eighth in 18:02, Perla Martinez eighth in 18:05, Susy Arias 12th in 18:35, and Reagan Ford 14th in 18:51.
The boys team was led by Bryce Harper who finished fourth in 14:27, Braedyn Hick sixth in 14:45, David Tappe 12th in 15:01, Raymond Baldez 20th in 15:48, and Mario Matteoli 33rd in 16:47.
Sutter also had top outstanding performances in the Frosh/Soph races with Gracie Stritchfield finishing fourth in the girls race in 18:32 and Cameron Anderson finished fourth in the boys race in a time of 15:12.
The race was held at the Thermalito Forebay Recrational area and there were 16 teams and 240 runners who competed in the races.