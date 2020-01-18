J.T. Stinson, a senior from East Nicolaus High, won the 170 pound championship of the 66th annual California Invitational Tournament of wrestling in Morro Bay on Saturday.
The Spartan stand-out wrestler received a first round bye as the No. 1 see in a 64-man bracket. Once Stinson saw action he dominated the field – posting three wins by first round pins.
In the championship match vs. Oscar Maganez from Mayfair High, Stinson took an immediate lead with a quick take-down and several top scoring moves which resulted in a title with a 16-1 technical fall win.
The accolades didn’t end on Saturday for Stinson, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 25 in the nation.
Yuba City
The Honkers wrestling team finished another successful weekend, securing third place at the Placer Duels Tournament for the second straight season.
Yuba City went 4-1 on the tournament, defeating Downey 63-16, Center 45-33, Carson 48-28, Rocklin 42-33 and losing to Oak Ridge 52-20.
Two notable performers for the Honkers included 120 Keola Abreu (4-0) and 138 Anthony Sparks (4-0).
Yuba City will be back in action on Wednesday when it hosts Inderkum.
Sutter
The Huskies wrestling team competed at the Armijo Invitational on Saturday and finished in fourth place.
Notable results for Sutter included the following competitors: 106 Hunter Ludwig, fourth place; 120 Brody Dollins, third place; 126 Damien Valderrama, fourth place; 132 Brady Thornton, first place; 138 D’Angelo Acosta, first place; 145 Zanden Rockenstein, second place and HWT Ulisses Alvarez, fourth place.
Boys Soccer
Williams 2, Colusa 1
The Colusa boys soccer team traveled to Williams on Friday and came away with a 2-1 loss.
Colusa would score first at the 15th minute on a shot from forward Victor Hernandez, assisted by midfielder Ulises Galvan.
Williams would tie the game 13 minutes later on shot that would just get by the Colusa keeper.
The 1-1 score held to the half. Colusa had scoring opportunities, but could not boot in the go ahead goal. Williams would break the tie and go ahead 2-1 with 10 minutes left in the match.
Colusa pushed players forward to put more offensive pressure on Williams, but could not put in the equalizer. The 2-1 score held to the end of the match.
Colusa had strong defensive play from fullbacks Jesus Hernandez, Andy Lopez, Darien Sarabia and Nicolas Lopez.
Midfield standouts were Ulises Galvan, Rodrigo Rodriguez and Edgar Garcia. Colusa goalkeeper Diego Avila had a good game, with two saves and a blocked penalty kick.
Colusa (10-1-2) will host Hamilton City on Tuesday.