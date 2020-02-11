The Faith Christian girls basketball team got back in the win column on Tuesday night after taking down Leroy Greene Academy by a final score of 54-40.
“We’re playing pretty good basketball right now, if we keep this up and get a few bounces to go our way I like our chances in the playoffs,” Faith Christian head coach D.J. Johns said.
The Lions were led by Audrey Harris with 28 points and Kenzie Johns with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Avery Johns also pitched in with eight points and 10 rebounds in the win.
Faith Christian (12-8, 7-4) will close out its regular season on Thursday when it travels to Sacramento to take on Cristo Rey.
Sutter 58, Wheatland 52
The Huskies girls basketball team won its eighth league match-up of the season on Tuesday after it edged out the Pirates by a slim six points.
Sutter was led by Macie Purbaugh with 20 points, Kaytlyn Aleman with 11 points and Sienna Hundal with seven points, 17 rebounds, three steals and five blocks.
As for Wheatland, the Pirates saw top performances from Alexis Durham with 19 points and five assists as well as Logan Garza with 18 points and Kelly Phillips with nine points and nine rebounds.
Both teams will return home as Wheatland (14-8, 5-4) plays Orland on Friday and Sutter (22-5, 8-1) faces Gridley on Thursday in a winner-take-all for the Butte View League title.
Gridley 68, Orland 40
The Bulldogs won their sixth straight game on Tuesday night after making quick work of the Trojans to take the game by a commanding 28-point differential.
Gridley was led by a balanced scoring attack of Kennedy Tull with 19 points, Haley Gustavsen with 14 points, Ally Mardesich with 13 points and Sierra Brady with 10 points. Tull also added nine assists for the Bulldogs.
Gridley (19-8, 8-1) will play its last game of the regular season on Thursday in Sutter.
Marysville 41, Foothill 34
The Marysville girls notched a clutch win on Tuesday, taking down league opponent Foothill by just seven points.
The Indians were led by two seniors: Ashlyn Adam, who finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three steals and Lauren Allen, who tallied four points and six rebounds.
Marysville (7-19, 4-5) will host Center on Friday. The winner of Friday’s game secures a berth in the playoffs.
Boys Basketball
East Nicolaus 56, Williams 49
The Spartans continued their winnings ways on Tuesday night as they bested the YellowJackets by seven points to grab the team’s third straight win.
East Nicolaus was led by David Earhart with 18 points and Gavin McAuliff with 14 points – 10 of which came in the fourth and final period. Devin Fernandes also helped out in the Spartans’ win, tallying 11 points.
East Nicolaus will play its final game of the regular season on Thursday in Hamilton.
Sutter 54, Wheatland 52
The late-game drama was evident at the Sutter High gym on Tuesday night as the Huskies managed to win in overtime despite being down by five with just 0:42 left in regulation.
Sutter’s Irvin Raju would hit a 3-pointer to put the Huskies within two. Then on the ensuing Pirates possession, Daiven Atwal swooped in for a steal and a lay-up to tie the game and send it to overtime where the Huskies would step on the gas pedal for their sixth league win of the season.
“I honestly couldn’t believe it, our guys never gave up and showed their relentless nature,” Sutter head coach Michael Brantingham said.
Sutter was led by Casey Becker and Ayden Hursky, who each finished the game with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Raju led the Huskies offense with 16 points.
Despite the loss, the Pirates were led by an impressive performance from Tanner McAdams, who finished the game with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.
“We just can’t seem to close the deal,” Wheatland head coach Scott Rounds said. “We put ourselves in very winnable situations but can’t quite finish,” he added.
Both teams will finish out their regular seasons on the road Friday as Sutter (17-9, 6-3) faces Gridley and Wheatland (11-13, 2-7) plays Orland.
In the junior varsity game, Sutter fell by a final score of 40-39.
Despite the loss, the Huskies were led by Trevor Eck with 15 points and Cayden Simmons and Amrin Mann, who each tallied 10 points apiece.
Sutter JV (14-12, 5-4) will play at Gridley on Friday.
Faith Christian 55,
El Dorado Adventist 40
The Lions boys basketball team solidified its 11th win of the season on Tuesday night after taking down El Dorado Adventist by a comfortable 15 points.
David Villasenor and Daniel Wickline led the Lions with 26 and 24 points respectively.
Faith Christian (11-12, 6-6) will travel to Sacramento on Thursday to face off with Cristo Rey.
Gridley 66, Orland 28
The Bulldogs boys programs won another league game on Tuesday after defeating the Trojans by a sound 38 points.
Grant Tull led the way with 24 points, while Tony Murillo also contributed with 15 points and seven assists. Cameron Erickson pitched in as well for Gridley with 11 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Gridley (19-7, 8-1) will host Sutter on Friday.
Girls Soccer
Wheatland 2, Sutter 1
The Pirates soccer club won a hard-fought match at home on Tuesday afternoon as they edged out league foe Sutter by a one-goal margin.
Wheatland was led by Mia Garcia with two goals and Jada Skye with one assist.
“Both of these teams battled hard today, we were fortunate to get some late scoring and grab this win,” Wheatland head coach Scott Schmidt said.
As for Sutter, the Huskies were led by Swaisy Van Dusen with one goal and goalkeeper Malena Childers with 10 saves.
Both teams will return to action on Thursday as Wheatland (10-7-2, 6-2-1) hosts Orland and Sutter
(12-8, 6-3) plays Gridley.