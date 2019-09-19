After defeating Valley Christian for the first time in 12 seasons on Tuesday, the Faith Christian volleyball team lost its first match of the season to Western Sierra on Thursday, 3-2.
In Tuesday’s victory the Lions won in five sets by the following scores: 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 16-25 and 16-14.
Faith Christian was led by Jordyn Helms with 22 service points, 15 aces and 13 assists. Also contributing was Kyla Rood, who tallied 15 service points, nine aces and 12 kills.
“The combination of Jordyn and Kyla is pretty special, they have great chemistry on the court,” Faith Christian head coach Stephanie Helms said.
In Thursday’s match against Western Sierra the Lions went to five sets again, but this time they’d tally their first loss of the season.
Set scores for Thursday’s match were 17-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19 and 7-15.
Despite the loss for Faith Christian, Emme Hurrn tallied 15 service while Helms added 15 digs and Rood recorded seven kills.
Faith Christian (6-1) will play in the Carmichael tournament this weekend.
Wheatland 3, Winters 0
The Pirates won their 20th match of the season on Thursday as they defeated the Warriors in straight sets: 25-10, 25-11 and 25-16.
Wheatland was led by Kennedy Netto with 13 kills and Kelly Phillips with 25 assists.
Wheatland (20-8) will host Gridley on Tuesday for its first league match.
Pioneer 3, Colusa 1
After struggling with their passing, the RedHawks found themselves on the short end of the score falling 25-15, 24-26, 22-25, 21-25 to the visiting Patriots.
Annie Lay turned in a triple double with 29 assists,10 digs and 10 service points while Reese Roper had a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs to pace Colusa.
On the attack, Carly Lay finished with a team high 13 kills and Hannah Taylor had six, while defensively Cynhtia Velasquez made 22 digs and Amber Morales registered 16.
Colusa (11-9) will compete in Sutter’s Battle in the Buttes Tournament on Saturday.
Sutter 3, Lindhurst 0
The Huskies grabbed their 14th win of the season on Thursday night as they defeated Lindhurst in straight sets, 25-9, 25-12 and
25-13.
Sutter was led by the following players: Sarah Lutz with 10 kills, Kenzi Johnson with six kills, Hana Aldamen with nine assists and Jaya Bains with five aces, two kills, 13 assists and three digs.
Sutter (14-6) will host the Battle of the Buttes tournament this Saturday.
Girls Tennis
Live Oak 8, Wheatland 1
The Live Oak girls tennis team secures its second-straight win in league play on Thursday as it hosted the Pirates and defeated Wheatland by a seven-point margin.
The following players won their singles matches: Jessie Patrick (6-4, 7-6), Erica Valadez (6-1, 6-1), Roxy Lopez (6-1, 7-6), Nataly Ayala (6-3, 6-2), Erika Angel (6-0, 6-1) and Jena Emerson (6-1, 6-0).
As for doubles, Valadez and Emerson teamed up to win 9-7, while Lopez and Angel paired up to win 8-5.
Wheatland’s only victory came in the way of doubles when Lauren Steiger and Asia Jones won 8-6.
“These girls just keep battling and they never quit, I’m really proud of them,” Live Oak head coach Larry Dolan said.
Live Oak (5-0, 2-0) will play at Colusa on Tuesday.
River Valley 5, Inderkum 4
The Falcons girls tennis team secured a victory on Thursday in come-from-behind fashion as multiple players had to battle back for match wins.
The following girls won their singles matches: Janeli Vargas (3-6, 6-3, 6-1), Relina Xiong (5-7, 6-2, 6-0) and Susan Yang (5-7, 6-4, 6-1).
In doubles, the pairings of Manjot Kaur and Mehmeet Kaullar (6-3, 6-2) and Chloe Pomeory and Natalie Buenas (6-4, 6-7, 6-0) both won.
River Valley (7-4, 2-2) will play at home on Tuesday vs. Woodcreek.
Freshmen Football
Sutter 18, San Marin 9
The Huskies freshmen football squad battled at San Marin High on Thursday night for an 18-9 win.
Sutter was led by Dylan Humes, who had two rushing touchdowns and Landon Sable, who had one rushing touchdown.
On defense the Huskies had three interceptions by way of Alex Guzman, Brice Stokes and Jeff Azevedo.
Sutter (2-1) will play at home vs. Enterprise next week.
River Valley 28, Tokay 12
The Falcons freshmen team secures its first win of the season on Thursday night as it made the south to Lodi, defeating Tokay by a 16-point margin.
The Falcons were led by Luke Miller, who scored two touchdowns and Jacob Saracco, who finished the game with one rushing touchdown, one receiving touchdown, over 100 yards rushing, a fumble recovered for a touchdown and a 2-point conversion.
River Valley (1-4) will play at Yuba City next week.