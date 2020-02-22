The Live Oak girls soccer team had a commanding playoff victory on Thursday over Wheatland by a final score of 7-1.
The Lions were led by Bella Goodson, who scored all seven goals for Live Oak.
“She’s pretty special, she works hard and it shows,” Live Oak head coach Jose Acosta said.
Baylee Alvarado also contributed to the Lions win by tallying five assists in the match.
No. 4 Live Oak (22-1-1) will travel to Redding on Tuesday to take on No. 1 University Prep in the Northern Section CIF Division II semifinals.
Boys Soccer
Lindhurst 4, Woodland 0
The Blazers boys soccer team secured a sound playoff win on Thursday after defeating Woodland in a four-goal shutout.
Lindhurst was led by Rafael Mejia and Diego Martinez who each tallied two goals and two assists.
No. 1 Lindhurst (20-1) will now prepare for Tuesday when it hosts No. 4 El Dorado at 6 p.m. in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV boys soccer playoffs.
Wrestling
Yuba City
The Honkers had what head coach Kristen Costa described ‘the best showing in school history’ at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters tournament in Stockton this weekend.
The Yuba City boys team finished in 23rd place, meanwhile the Honkers’ girls team placed 7th.
Of the two teams, six Honker wrestlers qualified for the state championship. On the girls side: 103-pound Melissa Tejada in sixth place; 118-pound Vanesa Sillas in sixth place; 133-pound Amadee Garcia in sixth place; 152-pound Kylie Leaty in sixth place and 191-pound Frances Valadez in sixth place.
As for the boys team, 122-pound Keola Abreu finished in fourth place.
“He led our entire program today. He went up against some top-notch opponents and made a name for Yuba City wrestling,” Costa said of Abreu.
All six qualifiers will now prepare for the state championship tournament beginning on in Thursday in Bakersfield.