The No. 3 Gridley boys basketball team lost a tough battle on Wednesday night to No. 2 Pierce as the Bulldogs fell by a final score of 54-51.
Though the score remained close throughout the first and second quarters, Gridley was able to pull away in second half as the Bulldogs took a 41-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
But Pierce would not go away easily as the Bears rallied and outscored Gridley 21-10 in the final period to secure a berth in the NSCIF Division IV championship on Saturday vs. No. 1 University Prep.
“It’s tough, we were up six with a few minutes to go and just turned the ball over too many times,” Gridley head coach Chay Dake said. “You have to tip your hats to Pierce because they didn’t quit,” he added.
Despite the tough loss, the Bulldogs were led by Grant Tull with 25 points, Tony Murillo with seven points and six assists and Cameron Erickson with eight points and eight rebounds.
Gridley (21-8) will now wait to hear about state playoff seeding, which will be announced on Sunday.
East Nicolaus 43, Durham 40
It’s that time of the year; close playoff basketball games that result in dramatic finishes. That was the case on Wednesday night at the East Nicolaus High gym when David Earhart hit a buzzer-beater shot from 28-feet out to send the Spartans to their first section championship since 2009.
“We’ve gone over that inbound play so many times in practice so to see it happen on this big of a stage was pretty cool,” East Nicolaus head coach Tyson Earhart said. “I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re all in awe from the way this game ended,” he added.
Up just 17-16 at halftime, the Spartans would outscore Durham in the third period to take a slight lead heading into the final quarter.
Durham however tied up the game with a made 3-point attempt with just under five seconds to go. That’s when Earhart sealed the deal with his shot that electrified the Spartans’ gym.
“In all my 20-plus years of coaching I’ve never seen anything like it,” coach Earhart said.
Notable finishes for the Spartans included David Earhart with 17 points, Gavin McAuliff with 13 points and Kent Earhart with nine points.
No. 1 East Nicolaus (20-8) will face No. 3 Mt. Shasta in the NSCIF Division V championship on Friday at Butte College. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Sutter 7, Willows 2
After securing its first win of the season on Tuesday vs. Chico, the Sutter boys tennis team notched another victory on Wednesday, defeating the Honkers by a five-point margin.
The Huskies received notable doubles wins from Wyatt Prather and Hayden Flanery (8-1), Theo Bravos and Seth Severson (8-1) and lastly, Preston Hastings and Clyde Kuennen (8-6).
Sutter (2-0) will host its first league match on March 10 vs. Live Oak.