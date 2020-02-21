The Gridley boys basketball team won its home playoff game on Friday night after defeating Anderson by a final score of 66-51 in the second round of the Northern Section CIF Division IV tournament.
The Bulldogs were led by Grant Tull with 34 points, Cameron Erickson with 12 points and Tony Murillo with 10 points and seven rebounds.
No. 3 Gridley (21-7) will take on No. 2 Pierce Wednesday for a much anticipated section semifinal match-up.
East Nicolaus 47, Williams 32
The Spartans won a tough battle over the YellowJackets on Friday night in the first round of the NSCIF Division V playoffs.
Both team’s finished out the first quarter with a low-scoring affair of a combined eight points.
“It was ugly early on there,” East Nicolaus head coach Tyson Earhart said. “I think both teams were ready to go after that and start playing much better basketball,” he added.
From there the teams went into the fourth quarter tied, but the Spartans would run away with it late, thanks to some clutch free-throw shooting.
East Nicolaus was led by David Earhart with 20 points and Gavin McAuliff with 15 points, including two timely 3-points in the final period.
No. 1 East Nicolaus (19-8) will host No. 4 Durham on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Oroville 60, Sutter 57
The Huskies impressive bounce-back season came to an end on Friday night at home as Sutter fell by a slim three points to the Tigers in the second round of the NSCIF Division IV playoffs.
“It’s tough we had such a great season and each one of these guys was committed from day one,” Sutter head coach Michael Brantingham said. “It’s probably hardest for me to see my seniors go out this way, but I know they gave it their all,” he added.
Despite the loss, the Huskies were led by Ayden Hursky with 23 points and 10 rebounds as well as Gaven Gardner with 22 points.
The root of Sutter’s problems on Friday night was free-throws. The Huskies finished the game just 12-of-27 from the line.
After going 6-20 last year, Sutter finishes this season with a record of
17-11.
Durham 51, Colusa 50
The RedHawks lost a nail-biter on Friday night in the second round of the NSCIF Division V playoffs.
“We missed too many free-throws and that’s really what cost us this one,” Colusa head coach Brian Davis said.
Despite the tough outcome, the RedHawks were led by Mason Saso with 10 points, Cole Simmons with 10 points and Sal Silva with nine points.
Colusa ends the season with a 14-15 overall record.
Girls Basketball
Gridley 53, Corning 32
The Gridley girls basketball team continued its successful campaign on Friday night after defeating Corning by a final score of 53-32 in the second round of the Northern Section Division IV playoffs.
After taking a commanding 17-3 lead heading into the second quarter, the Bulldogs zoomed off to the victory by outscoring the Cardinals 28-17 in the second half.
Gridley was led by Kennedy Tull with 22 points, Sierra Brady with 16 points, Izzy Hernandez with six points and Ally Mardesich with four points.
No. 3 Gridley (21-8) will travel to No. 2 West Valley on Tuesday.