The Gridley and Wheatland girls basketball teams faced off on Tuesday night for a battle of the heavyweights. In the end it was the Bulldogs who came out on top in a back-and-forth contest, 59-52.
“There’s no question that both teams played hard, I’m proud of my team for fighting till the end,” Gridley head coach Becca McCray said.
The Bulldogs were led by Sierra Brady with an impressive double-double of 19 points and 19 rebounds. Other notable contributions for Gridley came from Haley Gustavsen with 13 points, Kennedy Tull with nine points and Ally Mardesich with nine points.
As for Wheatland, Logan Garza led the Pirates with 18 points – putting her over the 1,000 career points mark. The Pirates were also led by Kelly Phillips with 10 points, Kaiya Potter with eight points and Alexis Durham with eight points, three blocks and two steals.
Both teams will resume play on Friday. Wheatland (8-5, 0-1) will play at Sutter, while Gridley (12-7, 1-0) will play host to Orland.
Faith Christian 36,
Western Sierra 24
The Faith Christians girls basketball team won its third league game of the season on Tuesday, taking down Western Sierra Collegiate Academy by a 12-point margin.
Leading the Lions in the home win was Audrey Harris, who finished the game with 18 points and eight rebounds. Other stand out performances for Faith Christian included Kenzie Johns with a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds as well as Avery Johns with six points and 15 rebounds.
Faith Christian (7-5, 3-1) will play at Sacramento Adventist on Thursday.
Colusa 58, Winters 20
Colusa opened Sacramento Valley League play with a convincing victory on road over the Warriors and in the process extended its win streak to four games.
Edith Moreno led all scorers with 15 points while Jaycee Brackett and Abby Smith contributed 13 points apiece for the RedHawks.
Colusa (11-7, 1-0) next plays Thursday in Arbuckle against its county and SVL rival Pierce.
Boys Basketball
Sutter 54, Orland 53
The Huskies came out of Tuesday with a little relief, grabbing their first victory at Orland in the last six seasons.
“It’s a nice feeling, we played really hard and earned it up until the last shot,” Sutter varsity
head coach Michael Brantingham said.
Down 25-20 at halftime, Sutter roared back in the second half, starting the third quarter on a 9-0 run.
Leading the way for the Huskies in Tuesday’s win was Casey Becker with 17 points. Other notable contributions came from Irvin Raju with 13 points and Ayden Hursky with nine points and 10 rebounds. Gaven Gardener also pitched in with 12 points, five steals and seven rebounds on the night.
Sutter (12-6, 1-0) will travel to Wheatland on Friday.
Gridley 69, Wheatland 47
The Bulldogs welcomed in the Pirates on Tuesday night for what proved to be a comfortable win for the home team.
Grant Tull led the way with 25 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Bulldogs. Other notable contributions for Gridley came from Cameron Erickson with 13 points and 11 rebounds as well as Colby Norton with eight points and 11 rebounds.
As for Wheatland, the Pirates were led by Tanner McAdams with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Both teams will play again on Friday night as Gridley (12-6, 1-0) travels to Orland and Wheatland (9-7, 0-1) welcomes in Sutter.
Western Sierra 62, Faith Christian 52
The Lions played host to Western Sierra Collegiate Academy on Tuesday night, but fell to the Wolves by a tough 10-point margin.
Despite the loss, Faith Christian was led by the play of Daniel Wickline with 23 points and 19 rebounds. David Villasenor also tallied a standout performance in the loss, finishing the game with 22 points.
Faith Christian (6-8, 2-1) will play at Sacramento Adventist on Thursday.
Lindhurst 50, Center 45
The Blazers won their first league game on Tuesday night at home, defeating Center by a 15-point margin.
Angel Ortiz led Lindhurst with 16 points, while his teammate Jordan Montes also contributed with 12 points on the night.
Lindhurst (6-8, 1-0) will host Foothill on Friday.
Colusa 63, Winters 53
The RedHakws tallied the team's first league win of the season on Tuesday night after taking down the Warriors by a 10-point margin.
Jojo Luna led the way for Colusa with 19 points. Drew Bradbury and Mason Saso also pitched in finishing with 11 points each.
Colusa (9-11, 1-0) will play Pierce at home on Friday.
Junior Varsity
Marysville 49, Colfax 39
The Indians junior varsity basketball team won a tough game on Tuesday versus league-foe Colfax, taking the final score by a 10-point margin.
“It was a very scrappy battle tonight, but we held on and I’m proud of that for us,” Marysville head coach Verne Harris said.
The Indians were led by Christian Perry with 21 points and Charles Ford with 14 points.
Marysville JV will host Bear River on Friday.
Girls Soccer
Wheatland 6, Gridley 1
The Pirates girls soccer club started off its league schedule on Tuesday with a resounding victory over Gridley.
Wheatland was led by the Mia Garcia with three goals and one assist. Other offensive performances came from Valeria Hernandez with one goal and Jada Skye with two goals and one assist.
Pirates head coach Scott Schmidt also commended the defensive effort of a few of his players including, Isabella Miranda, Kennedy Netto, Madison Netto and goalkeeper Rachel Umland.
Wheatland (5-5, 1-0) will travel to play Sutter on Thursday.
Boys Soccer
Gridley 7, Wheatland 0
The Bulldogs boys soccer club took down the Pirates on Tuesday in dominant fashion.
Freddy Anguiano and Ivan Escalante led the way with two goals for Gridley, meanwhile, Alberto Torres, Kevin Martinez and Jesus Mojica each tallied one goal in the win.
Ricky Ramos, Damian Mendoza and Eladio Ramos each tallied an assist on the day.
Gridley head coach Jesse Barajas commended the defensive play of Ethan Santillan, Eladio Ramos, Lennon Guido and Gio DiSalvo, whom only allowed one shot the whole match and recorded 21 steals collectively as a unit.
Goalkeeper Jesus Mojica secured his third shutout of the season.
Gridley (7-3, 1-0) will host Orland on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.