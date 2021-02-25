The Gridley High boys cross country team hosted its final dual of the COVID-19 modified season on Wednesday at the fairgrounds.
The varsity boys grabbed the first five spots to sweep Coning with a perfect score of 15. The team was led by senior captain Damian Mendoza Jr. with a mark of 20 minutes, 21 seconds. He was followed by freshman Cesareo Villalobos, who finished second in 20:45.
Other top finishers were Emmanuel Martinez-Hernandez (21:37), Gordon LaBuff (21:51), and Cesar Zepeda-Martinez (21:58).
Varsity girls
Freshman Giselle Fuentes led Gridley’s incomplete team with a first place finish in a personal 5k record 23:52. She knocked off nearly two minutes from the previous meet. Alejandra Rodriguez-Saldate was the only other runner for Gridley, finishing fourth (32:25).
Gridley travels to Oroville March 3 to take on the Tigers beginning at 2 p.m. at the Forebay Aquatic Center.