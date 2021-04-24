Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Due to high school football, submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Baseball
Marysville 8, Wheatland 5
Jack Howsley pitched four innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts to guide Marysville over Wheatland at home, 8-5 Saturday.
At the plate, Jesse Reyes finished 2-3 with a double and 3 RBI, while Evan Criddle was 2-3 with 2 doubles, and 2 RBI.
Marysville improved to 9-3 and will host Bear River Wednesday at 4 p.m.