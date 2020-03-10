The Lindhurst co-ed tennis team opened up its Pioneer Valley League schedule with a decisive 7-2 win over Colfax.
In boys singles, the Blazers were led by Andrew Vang (6-1, 6-2) and Thai Thao (6-3, 7-5). In boys doubles, the pairing of Pheng Thao and Johnson Vang led Lindhurst to a 6-3, 6-1 win.
In girls singles, Daisha Lor won 6-2, 6-2. In girls doubles, the Blazers were led by Amalia Houston and Crystal Her (4-6, 6-4, 10-7). As for mixed doubles, the pairing of Vichais Yang and Jocelyn Padilla won 6-3, 6-2.
Lindhurst (2-0) will travel to Bear River on Thursday.
Sutter 9, Live Oak 0
The Sutter boys tennis team swept the Lions on Tuesday afternoon.
The Huskies were led by Preston Hastings, Clyde Kuennen and Theo Bravos, who all posted 6-0, 6-0 wins.
Sutter (2-0) will travel to take on Live Oak on March 19.
River Valley 8, Yuba City 1
The Falcons took on cross-town rival Yuba City on Tuesday, defeating the Honkers by a seven-point difference on the score sheet.
In singles, River Valley was led by Luvdeep Bal (6-0, 6-0), Jefh Salliberry (6-4, 6-1), Abram McCaulley (6-3, 6-2) and Carson Muiber (6-4, 6-2).
In doubles, the Falcons saw wins from the pairing of Manveer Thindal and Roman Federico (6-0, 6-1).
Despite the loss, Yuba City was able to tally a singles match win courtesy of Argun Takhar (6-4, 4-6, 10-8).
River Valley (10-1, 1-0) will host Roseville on Thursday.
Baseball
Marysville 4, Sutter 2
The Marysville baseball team handed Sutter its first loss of the season on Monday night as the Indians edged out the Huskies by a two-run margin.
Marysville was led by Cole Tyler, who went 3-for-4 with and RBI. Other notable performances for the Indians included Evan Criddle, who tallied a hit, an RBI and scored one run as well as pitcher Matthew Haggard, who threw three innings allowing no runs and retiring three batters by strikeout.
Despite the loss, the Huskies had a few standout performances as well. Kyle Giovannoni went 2-for-3, while Cory McIntyre went 1-for-3 with an RBI double.
Marysville (2-3) will host Lindhurst Thursday, while Sutter (2-1) will play in the Colusa tournament on Friday.
Softball
Marysville 12, River Valley 3
The Indians softball team scorched the Falcons on Tuesday afternoon, securing its third win by a nine-run differential.
As a team, Marysville tallied 15 total hits. A few of the Indians’ top performances included:
–Myra Hinojosa, who notched three runs scored, three hits, two RBI and a double.
–Sophia Tyler, who pitched in with one run scored, three hits and two RBI.
–Birdie Galaviz, who tallied one run, two hits and an RBI.
–Jenissa Conway, who pitched five innings, giving up one unearned run and striking out five batters.
Marysville (3-0-1) will travel to Sutter on Thursday to face the Huskies.
Boys Golf
River Valley 211,
Roseville 213
The Falcons boys golf program tallied another win on the season with a league match victory over the Tigers at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club.
River Valley was led by the following golfers: Amrit Ghoman (38), Karn Ghoman (38), Jack Thiara (44), Ryan Jelvich (45) and Kenny Tang (46).
More recently, the Falcons competed at Butte Creek for the Chico Invitational where River Valley placed third in a pool of 23 other schools. Amrit Ghoman led the way, placing fifth overall with a score of 74.
River Valley (2-1) will play Bella Vista on Thursday at North Ridge Country Club in Fair Oaks.