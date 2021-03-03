The Live Oak girls tennis team remained undefeated Tuesday with a 3-1-1 win over Colusa at home.
Doubles is still not permitted by county guidelines and due to a lack of numbers only five singles matches were played according to head coach Ryan Clemensen.
Live Oak’s Elizabeth Eller, Yasmine Duenas and Averyn Jansen each were straight-set winners for the Lions.
Colusa’s No. 1 Emily Cerney collected a win for the RedHawks.
Live Oak, at 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league, is back in action on March 10 on the road against upper division foe Pleasant Valley out of Chico. First serve is set for 3:30 p.m.