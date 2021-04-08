Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Due to high school football, submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Girls soccer
Led by Bella Goodson’s seven goals and six from McKayla Holman, the Live Oak girls soccer team stayed unbeaten with a 16-2 win over Colusa Thursday.
Maya Goodson added five assists.
Live Oak (4-0-1) travels to Pierce Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
Wheatland 12, Gridley 0
Sophomore Clarissa Cortez had 4 goals, senior Grace Schmidt finished with three goals and two assists to help pave the way to the double-digit win for Wheatland Thursday.
Junior Lily Diaz chipped in a pair of scores and assists.
Junior Anne Marie Galvan also scored and provided a couple assists.
Wheatland hosts Oroville at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.
Girls volleyball
Pierce 3, Sutter 0
The Huskies fell to Pierce in straight sets (11-25, 12-25, 15-25) Thursday.
Kayla Nichols provided two aces and four digs, Katie Mar finished with four assists, while Cassidy Lang led the team with four kills.
Sutter plays Pleasant Valley’s junior varsity Tuesday. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
Baseball
Yuba City 12, Antelope 5
Yuba City High baseball collected its second straight win Thursday with a 12-5 romp of Antelope Thursday at Honker Field.
Matt Hernandez was 1-3 with five RBI and a bases-clearing double to lead the way for YC (2-6).
The Honkers scored two in the first, then grabbed the lead for good with a five-spot in the fifth.
Landon Comer was the game’s winning pitcher.
YC is at Antelope at 4 p.m. Friday.