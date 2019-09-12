The Live Oak girls tennis team concluded its non-league play on Thursday by taking out Oroville by a final score of 9-0.
“I’m really proud of the ladies today, they fought hard to the very end,” Lions head coach Larry Dolan said.
The following players won their singles match: Lizzy Allan (6-1, 6-1), Jessie Patrick (6-1, 6-4), Erica Valadez (6-3, 6-1), Roxy Lopez (6-3, 6-2), Nataly (7-5, 6-1) and Erika Angel (6-1, 6-3).
In doubles: Allan and Valadez (8-2); Patrick and Ayala (8-1) and Angel and Lopez (8-3).
Live Oak (3-0) will play Sutter on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Marysville 3, Dixon 2
The Indians secured a tight victory on Thursday night as they played host to Dixon. Marysville won in set scores of 25-2014-2525-2317-25 and 15-9.
Leading the Indians to the win was Korrine Matthews who tallied 30 assists. Also contributing to the win was Caroline Matthews with 17 kills and 10 aces.
Marysville will travel to Mesa Verde on Tuesday.
Colusa 3, Orland 0
It was the third win in as many matches for the RedHawks this week as they had no problem on the road disposing of the Trojans in straight sets 25-15, 25-14, 25-16.
Annie Lay had a big game for Colusa finishing with 27 assists, 12 kills and 16 service points while Hannah Taylor and Reese Roper tallied nine kills apiece.
In the back row Cynthia Velasquez had a team high 11 digs with Amber Morales making six.
Colusa also won the JV match 25-20, 25-19.