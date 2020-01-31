The Marysville boys basketball team got back in the ‘W’ column with a home win on Friday night, taking down Colfax by a final score of 72-34.
“We played a complete game tonight, it was nice to see us bounce back after our home loss and really play solid basketball,” Marysville head coach Stan Easter said.
The Indians were led by Colin Gill – in his first career start – with 13 points. Other notable performances came from Malakai Harris with 13 points and six assists as well as Anthony Gonzales with 12 points.
The Indians also won the junior varsity game 54-43. Marysville JV was led by Charles Ford with 14 points and Jaxon Finley with 11 points.
Marysville (14-9, 5-1) will play at Bear River on Tuesday.
Sutter 42, Corning 36
The Huskies ended a two-game losing skid on Friday night after battling it out with the Cardinals to secure a six-point win.
Sutter was led by Ayden Hursky, who despite battling a sickness, scored a double-doubt of 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Leading the team in offense on the night was Gaven Gardner with 14 points.
Another notable performance for the Huskies included Irvin Raju with 11 points.
Sutter (15-8, 4-2) will play at Paradise on Tuesday.
Durham 56, East Nicolaus 47
The Spartans boys team suffered a rough loss on Friday night to the Trojans. After leading to start the fourth period, East Nicolaus only scored seven points before going on to drop its seventh game of the season.
Despite the loss, the Spartans were led by David Earhart with 20 points, Kent Earhart with 13 points and Gavin McAuliff with 11 points.
East Nicolaus (15-7, 3-2) will travel to Williams on Tuesday.
Colusa 58, Live Oak 56
The RedHawks were able to edge out the Lions on Friday night by a slim 2-point margin.
Colusa was led by Mason Saso with 23 points and Carlos Gonzalez with 13 points.
Next up for Colusa (12-12, 4-1) will be Pierce on Wednesday.
Girls Basketball
Colfax 59, Marysville 23
The Indians girls basketball team lost a tough game on Friday night to Colfax by a 36-point margin.
Despite the loss, Marysville was led by Sophia Rogers with eight points and Karisma Biggs with six points and 12 rebounds.
Next up for Marysville (6-16, 3-3) is Bear River on the road Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
Colusa 2, Pierce 0
The RedHawks won a tightly contested match on Friday afternoon over Pierce.
Colusa was led by Victor Hernandez with both goals and Rodrigo Rodriguez and Edgar Garcia each with an assist each.
The Colusa coaching staff commended the strong defensive play from Jesus Hernandez, Andy Lopez, Darien Sarabia and Nico Lopez.
Colusa (15-1-2, 13-1-2) will travel to Redding on Tuesday to face the Redding Christian Lions.
Girls Soccer
Oroville 2, Gridley 1
The Lady Bulldogs lost a tough match on Thursday to the Tigers by a late penalty kick goal with less than two minutes.
Despite the loss, the Bulldogs were led by Elesia Fuentes with one goal. Head coach Mark Canfield also commended the play of Angelica Diaz.
Gridley (1-14, 0-6) will face Las Plumas on Tuesday.