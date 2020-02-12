The Marysville boys basketball team secured their first league title since 2002 after taking down Foothill on Wednesday by a final score of 66-42.
“They came out ready to go and played a complete game,” Marysville head coach Stan Easter said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team and all the work they’ve put in to get here,” he added.
The Indians were led by three seniors: Anthony Gonzales with 20 points, Jagir Johal with 18 points and Malakai Harris with 12 points.
“They’ve been our rock this year,” Easter said about his seniors. “If we have injuries we’re battling through or if it’s just a rough stretch, they’ve always been there to guide us through it,” he added.
Marysville (17-9, 8-1) will close out its regular season on Friday when it hosts Center.
Girls Basketball
East Nicolaus 36, Williams 33
The Spartans held off the YellowJackets on Wednesday night, taking the game by just three points.
East Nicolaus was led by Brynn Lauppe and Hannah O’Connor, who each tallied 11 points apiece and combined for 20 rebounds. Camille Castillo also contributed to the Spartans win by tallying six points and three steals.
The East Nicolaus junior varsity team also won on Wednesday as it defeated Williams by a final score of 49-20.
The JV Spartans were led by Audrey Gillespie with 19 points, Jocelyn Becerra with 10 points and Alexandra White with six points.
Both varsity (17-8, 4-4) and junior varsity teams (17-5, 6-2) will return to the court on Friday in Hamilton City when they take on the Braves.
After Friday’s game the Spartans will wait to hear about playoff seeding.