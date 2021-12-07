Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep boys basketball
Marysville wins Wheatland tournament
The Indians took down host Wheatland over the weekend to win the Wheatland tournament and stay unbeaten at 7-0.
Joshua Brown scored 26 points while Ambelique Clarke added 17 against the Pirates (1-2).
Marysville begins its tournament Thursday against Golden Sierra at 6:30 p.m. at MHS.
Colusa 1-2 at Pierce tournament
The RedHawks collected one win last weekend in Arbuckle at the Pierce tournament, defeating Live Oak, 70-34.
Nick Price led the way with 17 points. Landon Humphrey 12 points. Earlier in the tournament, Colusa lost to Pioneer, 53-36, and Orland, 67-58.
Colusa (2-2) opens another tournament against Wheatland at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Prep girls basketball
Yuba City second at Live Oak tournament
Yuba City girls basketball was runner-up at the Lois Langford tournament hosted by Live Oak last weekend.
Karine Dhaliwal scored a combined 54 points in the tournament while Emma Geitner added 31. Both were named to the all-tournament team.
YC (4-1) travels to Vacaville to begin another tournament at noon Thursday.
Marysville girls place third in
Live Oak
The team’s leaders were Danae Kenney with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Sophia Rogers chipping in 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Prep girls soccer
Yuba City finishes second at Oroville tournament
Yuba City fell to Placer, 3-0, last weekend in the championship of Oroville’s Feather River Tournament.
YC head coach Jerry Schicht said the game came down to a couple set pieces that Placer converted against the Honker defense.
Schicht said the defensive line of Alexis Rose, Arinola Alalade, Madeline Roy, Mia Ramos and Gabby Rojo relinquished one total shot and four on goal in the second half.
Earlier in the weekend, YC took down Corning, 7-2, led by four goals from Lorelai Miller.
The Honkers also toppled Foothill, 3-2, and Lindhurst, 5-1.
YC (5-2) continues Capital Valley Conference play at River Valley Friday at 6 p.m.
Air rifle
Sutter 2410.5, Everett 2390
Sutter Union moved into fourth place overall and third place within the Junior Rifle Club Conference at 1-0.
Sutter was led by Marissa Fedora who shot a 609.2. The remaining contributing members were Sophia Cruz, Dallas Sorensen, Chase Ford, and Lily Miller.
Everett fell into sixth overall and fourth in conference at 0-1.