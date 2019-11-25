Thanks to a second-half goal, the Marysville High boys soccer team won its season opener, 1-0 over Live Oak Monday in Live Oak.
Alberto Canales had the game-winner at about 55th minute to knock off the Lions. Marysville coach Salvador Pinoco said he was also pleased with the team’s defense to kickoff the 2019-20 season.
“Defenders did well,” Pinoco said.
Marysville (1-0) hosts Colusa at 6 p.m. tonight.
Girls basketball
Indians 40, Rosemont 37
Marysville won its home-opener Monday, 40-37 over Rosemont.
Mercedes Yang dropped in a team-high 19 points, while Lysette Gonzalez added nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Indians (2-0).
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Marysville won’t play again until Monday, Dec. 2 at home against Colusa.