The Marysville boys basketball team suffered a heartbreaking loss on Tuesday to Oroville, 63-61.
The Indians were up by 10 points in the third quarter, but fell victim to a Tigers rally effort.
“We’re a young team and still haven’t quite learned how to finish games yet,” Marysville head coach Stan Easter said. “We’ll get there it’ll just take some time,” he added.
Despite the tough loss, Jagir Johal led the Indians with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Marysville (2-2) will play San Juan in the Wheatland tournament on Thursday.
Gridley 73, Lindhurst 49
The Bulldogs started their season campaign with a dominating 73-49 victory over Lindhurst at home.
Grant Tull sounded off for an impressive 37 points while Tony Murillo and Cameron Erickson each cashed in with 16 points.
Gridley (1-0) will play Rancho Cotate on Thursday at the Durham Tournament.
Faith Christian 73, Princeton 69
The Lions were able to come out of Tuesday’s season-opener with a close victory over Princeton.
Faith Christian was led by Daniel Wickline with 30 points and 23 rebounds. Another notable contribution came from David Villasenor with 25 points.
Faith Christian (1-0) will play in its host tournament on Thursday.
Live Oak 71, Sutter 64
The Huskies fell just short in overtime to the Lions on Tuesday night in the team’s season-opener.
Despite the tough loss, Sutter was led by Ayden Hursky with 22 points and eight rebounds. Other notable stat lines included Irvin Raju with 15 points and Casey Becker with 10 points and six steals.
Sutter (0-1) will travel to Woodland on Thursday.
Junior Varsity
Marysville 65, Oroville 14
The Indians JV team secured a win on Tuesday taking down the Tigers by a wide marign.
Marysville was led by Niquan Mills with 12 points and Charles Ford with 11 points.
Sutter 51, Live Oak 41
The JV Huskies tallied the team’s first win of the season after besting the Lions by a 10-point margin.
Sutter was led by Amrin Mann with 26 points, Jack Enos with 11 points and Eli Hamilton and eight points.
Sutter JV (1-0) will continue play in the Woodland Tournament on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Gridley 59, Lindhurst 27
The Bulldogs opened up their season in dominant fashion, defeating the Blazers on the road by a margin of 32 points.
Gridley was led by Sierra Spears and Kennedy Tull who each finished with 20 points. Haley Gustavsen also tallied eight points in the victory.
Gridley (1-0) will play in its host tournament on Friday.
Faith Christian 35,
Princeton 16
The Lions girls basketball squad was able to tally its first win of the season on Tuesday vs. Princeton.
Faith Christian was led by Kenzie Johns with 12 points, Audrey Harris with 11 points and Avery Johns with 10 points. Lilly Elliott also tallied eight rebounds.
Faith Christian (1-1) will host its own tournament starting on Thursday.
Oroville 43, Marysville 30
The Indians fell in a tough battle on Tuesday as the Tigers bested the Indians by 13 points.
Despite the loss, Marysville was led by Lysette Gonzalez with nine points and Sophia Rogers with six points.
Marysville (2-2) will play Quincy in the Live Oak tournament on Wednesday.
East Nicolaus 43,
Middletown 26
The Spartans tipped off their season in winning fashion on Tuesday night, securing a sound road win vs. Middletown.
Taylor Roccucci led the way with 14 points, while Brynn Lauppe tallied six points and six rebounds. Karizma Faupula also contributed with eight points.
The Spartans JV team lost 51-10. Audrey Gillespie and Meika Lauppe each tallied four points.
East Nicolaus (1-0) will play Williams on Thursday in the Biggs Tournament.
Boys Soccer
Colusa 1, Williams 1
The Colusa Boys varsity soccer team hosted the Williams Yellow jackets in their first Sacramento Valley League match and came away with a 1-1 tie.
After Williams scored its lone goal in the 39th minute, Colusa picked up the pace in the second half and had more scoring opportunities.
The RedHawks broke the goose egg in the 70th minute when Colusa was awarded a penalty kick, which was capitalized on by midfielder Ulises Galvan. Goalkeeper Diego Avila posted four saves.
Colusa (1-0-1) will travel to Hamilton City on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
Live Oak 4, Marysville 0
The Lions girls soccer team was able to tally a shutout on Nov. 25 as it bested the Indians by a four goal margin.
Live Oak was led by forward Veronica Martinez, who led the way scoring all four goals for the Lions.
Live Oak 8, Gridley 0
The Lions continued to dominate on Tuesday, taking down the Bulldogs by eight goals.
Bailee Alvarado scored seven goals while Elli Sanchez tallied one goal.
Live Oak (2-0) will host Pierce on Thursday.
Wheatland 4, Marysville 2
The Pirates were able to take down the Indians by a two-goal difference on Tuesday night to tally Wheatland’s first win of the season.
Mia Garcia led the Pirates with two goals and one assists. Other notable contributions came from Ashton Martin with one goal and Valeria Hernandez with one assist.
Wheatland (1-0) will play at Oroville on Thursday.