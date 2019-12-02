Appeal-Democrat
The Marysville varsity girls basketball team fell to the Colusa RedHawks, 47-36, at home on Monday night.
Lysette Gonzalez was the leading scorer for the Indians with 16 points, including two 3-pointers. Mercedes Yang shot 10 points, including two 3-pointers as well.
Marysville will host Oroville today.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Colusa varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Marysville, 61-53, at home on Monday night.
The RedHawks’ Carlos Gonzalez scored 11 points on the night, Mason Saso shot 15 points and Drew Bradbury tallied eight points.
Cole Simmons was averaging 7.7 rebounds.
The RedHawks will play at the Pierce Tournament on Wednesday against Dixon.
Individual stats from Marysville were not available prior to publication.