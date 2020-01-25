The Marysville High girls basketball team secured a dominate win on Friday night over Foothill, 52-14.
The Indians’ win was much in part due to their defensive play. In the second half, Marysville held Foothill to just four points.
Three freshmen led the way for Marysville as Lysette Gonzalez tallied 13 points and Sophia Rogers finished with 18 points and 12 steals. Karisma Biggs also notched in six points, seven blocks and 12 rebounds.
The Indians junior varsity team also defeated Foothill, 58-28 and was led by Roxy Rodriguez with 22 points.
Marysville (6-15, 3-1) will play at Center on Wednesday.
Wheatland 71, Las Plumas 50
The Pirates were able to make quick work of the Thunderbirds on Friday, taking the final score by more than 20 points.
Wheatland was led by Logan Garza with a double-double of 34 points and 12 rebounds. Other notable contributions included Alexis Durham with 16 points and nine assists as well as Sarah Broderick with eight points.
Wheatland (12-5, 2-1) will play at Corning on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
Faith Christian 55, Cristo Rey 47
The Lions boys basketball program sealed the deal on Friday taking down Cristo Rey by an eight-point margin.
Faith Christian was led by David Villasenor with 25 points and Daniel Wickline with 21 points.
Now 4-3 in the league play, Faith Christian will play at Buckingham Charter on Tuesday.
Gridley 70, Corning 31
The Bulldogs tallied their 14th win of the season on Friday night, defeating the Cardinals in sound fashion – by nearly 40 points.
Grant Tull led the way with 27 points and eight rebounds, while his teammate Cameron Erickson also contributed with 17 points and six rebounds. In the post, Colby Norton tallied six points and eight rebounds.
“He (Norton) was a big presence for us down low, he made a difference tonight,” Gridley head coach Chay Dake said.
Gridley (14-7, 3-1) will host Paradise on Tuesday.
East Nicolaus 50,
Williams 45
The Spartans took care of business on Friday, defeating the YellowJackets by a 15-point margin.
David Earhart led the Spartans with 22 points, while Gavin McAuliff also helped in the victory, tallying 12 points.
East Nicolaus (14-6, 2-1) will host Hamilton on Wednesday.
Girls Soccer
Junior Varsity
Yuba City 3, River Valley 0
The Honkers junior varsity girls soccer team came away with a solid win on Friday, taking down rival River Valley in three-goal shutout.
Baylee Mireles led the way for Yuba City, scoring two of its three goals. Jade Smith knocked in the other goal for the Honkers.
The Yuba City coaching staff also commended the play of Jimena Garibay and Liliana Pineda.
Yuba City will host Roseville on Jan. 31.