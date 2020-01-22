The Marysville girls basketball team secured a dominant win on Wednesday night when it took down rival Lindhurst by a final score of 49-31.
Leading the Indians on the evening was Mercedes Yang, who knocked down three of her five 3-pointer attempts to finish with 15 points. Other notable contributions included Karisma Biggs with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds as well as Lysette Gonzalez who scored nine points after being sidelined for a month due to illness.
“We’re a really young team, so I think we’re now starting to turn a couple of those early season one-point losses into 20-point wins,” Indians head coach Marvin Prince said.
Marysville (5-15, 2-1) will travel to Foothill on Friday at
6:30 p.m.
Colusa 39, East Nicolaus 25
The Spartans lost on Wednesday night to Colusa despite a valiant effort by multiple players.
Remmington Hewitt led the way offensively with eight points and six rebounds, while Karizma Faupula also pitched in with five points and three steals on defense.
East Nicolaus’ Hannah O’Connor led the Spartans with 11 rebounds on the night.
The Spartans’ junior varsity team also lost to Colusa, 36-24. Despite the loss, East Nicolaus was led by Audrey Gillespie with seven points and Jocelyn Becerra with four points.
East Nicolaus (14-5, 1-1) will be back in action today when it hosts Williams at 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
East Nicolaus 55, Hamilton 47
The Spartans tallied a solid road win on Wednesday, defeating the Braves by an eight-point margin.
“We had a 20-0 run in third quarter and that really helped spark the win,” East Nicolaus head coach Tyson Earhart said.
David Earhart led all East Nicolaus scorers with 21 points. Also contributing in the win for the Spartans was Connor Timmins with 10 points and Gavin McAuliff with eight points.
East Nicolaus (14-5, 2-0) will host Williams on Friday at 7 p.m.
Biggs 68, Maxwell 42
On the road in Maxwell, the Wolverines got a game- high 30 points from Blake McLean, which in then as a team dominated the Panthers on the boards as they cruised to a Mountain Valley League win.
Junior Gregg Slusser added 13 points for Biggs (6-10, 2-0) who resumes play in Chico on Friday against CORE Butte.
Wrestling
Yuba City 64, Inderkum 4
The Yuba City High wrestling team secured a home win on Wednesday night after a dominant performance over league foe Inderkum.
The following participants tallied wins by pin: 113 Nathaniel Ramirez, 120 Keola Abreu, 126 Mikey Tejada, 132 Victor Aguirre, 160 Ikea Garcia, 184 Nathaniel George and heavyweight Robert Teal. The Honkers’ Marcel Burke, 170, won by decision.
Yuba City (1-4) will next compete at the Jason White Tournament on Friday at Lindhurst High School.