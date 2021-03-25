Marysvillepitch.jpg

Matthew Haggard was the winning pitcher for Marysville. 

Marysville High’s season opener in baseball turned into a hit parade in favor of the Indians as Bill Rollins’ squad collected 18 hits to defeat Sutter on the road, 14-3 in six innings Thursday. 

Cole Tyler went 4 for 5 with 2 RBI; Jaxon Finley 3 for 5 and drove in a couple; and Jesse Reyes finished 3 for 5 with a two-run double and scored twice. 

Jack Howsley, Elijah Marin and Cooper Williams each collected two hits in their first game of 2021. 

“Our kids played well today against a good Sutter team,” Rollins said. “We have nothing but respect for those guys.” 

Matthew Haggard got the win on the mound, firing five innings of three-run ball with four strikeouts. 

Howsley struck out out the side in the sixth to preserve the win. 

Sutter’s post-game statistics were unavailable by deadline. The Huskies fell to 0-2. 

Marysville hosts River Valley in its home opener on April 1 at 4 p.m.

 

Girls soccer

Sutter 8, Gridley 0

Dara Schmidt  netted five goals to help Sutter stay undefeated with a 8-0 shutout of Gridley Thursday. 

Swaisy Van Dusen added two goals and three assists for the Huskies (2-0). 

 Quinn Stafford contributed a goal, while Kylie LeMaster collected a couple assists. 

 

Live Oak 3, Winters 2

Baylee Alvarado scored twice to guide Live Oak girls to a 3-2 win at home over the Warriors. 

Eli Sanchez added a score for the Lions (2-0). 

 

Wheatland 7, Oroville 0

Lillyan Diaz delivered a hat trick and an assist, helping Wheatland blank Oroville on Thursday, 7-0. 

Phavandy Thomas, Gracie Schmidt, Ann Marie Galvan and Valeria Hernandez each tacked on a goal for the Pirates (2-0). 

Wheatland is at Las Plumas Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Wheatland 6, Live Oak 3

 Jordan Huges (6-2, 6-0), Pandora Edwards (6-1, 6-1), Morgan Goode (7-5, 6-3), Brooklynn Hill (6-4, 6-2) and Alexia Mendoza (7-5, 6-0) each captured straight-set wins to pace Wheatland to victory. 

Hill and Goode collected a 8-4 doubles pro-set victory. 

Wheatland improved to 2-2 overall, Live Oak fell to 6-1 overall, but stayed undefeated in league at 4-0. 

Live Oak’s Elizabeth Eller won the top singles match, 6-3, 6-2, while Eller and Paige Eccles captured the No. 1 doubles pro-set, 8-2. 

Yasmine Duenas and Marlene Medina were victorious at No. 3 doubles, 8-4. Live Oak’s season is over; Wheatland takes on Gridley Monday at 3:30 p.m.

