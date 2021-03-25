Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Due to high school football, submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Marysville High’s season opener in baseball turned into a hit parade in favor of the Indians as Bill Rollins’ squad collected 18 hits to defeat Sutter on the road, 14-3 in six innings Thursday.
Cole Tyler went 4 for 5 with 2 RBI; Jaxon Finley 3 for 5 and drove in a couple; and Jesse Reyes finished 3 for 5 with a two-run double and scored twice.
Jack Howsley, Elijah Marin and Cooper Williams each collected two hits in their first game of 2021.
“Our kids played well today against a good Sutter team,” Rollins said. “We have nothing but respect for those guys.”
Matthew Haggard got the win on the mound, firing five innings of three-run ball with four strikeouts.
Howsley struck out out the side in the sixth to preserve the win.
Sutter’s post-game statistics were unavailable by deadline. The Huskies fell to 0-2.
Marysville hosts River Valley in its home opener on April 1 at 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Sutter 8, Gridley 0
Dara Schmidt netted five goals to help Sutter stay undefeated with a 8-0 shutout of Gridley Thursday.
Swaisy Van Dusen added two goals and three assists for the Huskies (2-0).
Quinn Stafford contributed a goal, while Kylie LeMaster collected a couple assists.
Live Oak 3, Winters 2
Baylee Alvarado scored twice to guide Live Oak girls to a 3-2 win at home over the Warriors.
Eli Sanchez added a score for the Lions (2-0).
Wheatland 7, Oroville 0
Lillyan Diaz delivered a hat trick and an assist, helping Wheatland blank Oroville on Thursday, 7-0.
Phavandy Thomas, Gracie Schmidt, Ann Marie Galvan and Valeria Hernandez each tacked on a goal for the Pirates (2-0).
Wheatland is at Las Plumas Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Wheatland 6, Live Oak 3
Jordan Huges (6-2, 6-0), Pandora Edwards (6-1, 6-1), Morgan Goode (7-5, 6-3), Brooklynn Hill (6-4, 6-2) and Alexia Mendoza (7-5, 6-0) each captured straight-set wins to pace Wheatland to victory.
Hill and Goode collected a 8-4 doubles pro-set victory.
Wheatland improved to 2-2 overall, Live Oak fell to 6-1 overall, but stayed undefeated in league at 4-0.
Live Oak’s Elizabeth Eller won the top singles match, 6-3, 6-2, while Eller and Paige Eccles captured the No. 1 doubles pro-set, 8-2.
Yasmine Duenas and Marlene Medina were victorious at No. 3 doubles, 8-4. Live Oak’s season is over; Wheatland takes on Gridley Monday at 3:30 p.m.