The Marysville boys basketball team was battle tested on Friday night according to head coach Stan Easter. After finding themselves down by two points at halftime, the Indians regrouped in the second half to take down Wheatland by a slim margin, 62-59.
“You have to give a lot of credit to Wheatland, that’s a team that’s really turned things around,” Easter said. “They wanted it more than us to start off the game and it showed,” he added.
The Indians were led by Jagir Johal with 20 points and Anthony Gonzales with 17 points. J.D. Brown also provided a spark off the bench for Marysville with eight points.
Up nine points late in the game, the Indians looked to put on cruise control to take the victory. Wheatland had other plans, nailing 3-pointers left and right.
“We didn’t make smart decisions down the stretch and it came down to the wire because they got hot,” Easter said.
After a potential game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell short, Marysville (8-3) secured a berth in the championship today vs. Chico at 5 p.m.
East Nicolaus 72, Burney 56
The Spartans boys basketball squad tallied a sound victory on Friday night in the Chester tournament vs. Burney.
Leading the way for East Nicolaus was David Earhart, who recorded a team-high 19 points. Other notable performances included Mason Zarges with 14 points and Connor Timmins with 13 points.
East Nicolaus (3-3) will play Big Valley today in Chester.
Colusa 89, Sierra Academy 22
The RedHawks secured a dominant victory on Friday vs. newly formed Sierra Academy.
Colusa was led by four players in double figures: Mason Saso with 17 points, Sal Silva with 13 points, Ethan Lay with 13 points and Drew Bradberry with 11 points.
Colusa (4-4) will continue its play in the Marysville tournament today when it takes on Center at 3:30 p.m.
Sutter 69, Oroville 56
The Huskies boys basketball team secured a tournament title on Friday night, downing Oroville by 13 points.
“That’s an athletic team, they’re very quick. I’m proud of my guys for stepping up defensively and getting things done tonight,” Sutter head coach Michael Brantingham said.
Sutter was led by tournament MVP Casey Becker, who finished the game with 28 points and four assists. Other notable contributions came from Irvin Raju with 13 points, Ayden Hursky with 11 points and Gaven Gardner with 10 points and seven steals.
Sutter (6-2) will travel to Colusa on Tuesday to play the RedHawks at 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Gridley 46, Las Plumas 18
The Lady Bulldogs made quick work of Las Plumas Friday night, defeating the Thunderbirds by 28 points.
Kennedy Tull led the way with 23 points while Ally Mardesich also had a nice performance with eight points.
Gridley (5-3) will play in the tournament championship today vs. Lincoln.
East Nicolaus 59, Chester 23
The Spartans took down tournament host Chester on Thursday night by 36 points.
Taylor Roccucci led all East Nicolaus scorers with 21 points.
East Nicolaus 40, Burney 29
The Spartans continued their winning ways on Friday night with a decisive win over Burney.
East Nicoalus was led by Roccucci yet again, who finished with 18 points and six rebounds. The Spartans also saw notable performances from Remmington Hewitt with nine points and 11 rebounds. Brynn Lauppe also tallied 10 rebounds on the night.
East Nicolaus (5-2) will play Big Valley today at 1:20 p.m. in the Chester Tournament.
Wheatland 61, Middletown 47
The Pirates basketball team bounced back in dominant fashion on Friday, defeating Middletown by a 14-point margin.
Leading the way for Wheatland was Alexis Durham, who finished with 28 points, seven assists and five steals.
Logan Garza also contributed by tallying 22 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Wheatland (4-4) will play Los Molinos at noon today.
Boys Soccer
Colusa 6, Willows 0
The Redhawk boys varsity soccer team traveled to Willows on Thursday to take on the Honkers in a Sacramento Valley League game and came away with a 6-0 win.
Colusa’s first goal went in at the 12th minute on a shot from forward Alejandro Rico, assisted by Ulises Galvan.
One minute later the RedHawks scored again, this time on a shot from forward Victor Hernandez, with another assist from Galvan.
Colusa’s third goal went in at the 33rd minute on another boot from Alejandro Rico, with yet another assist from Galvan.
The RedHawks kept the pressure up and put in their fourth goal at the 44th minute on a shot form Galvan.
Colusa midfielder Rodrigo Rodriguez delivered on a long range shot giving the Redhawks their fifth goal at the 55th minute mark. Victor Hernandez scored Colusa’s sixth and final goal went in the 70th minute.
The RedHawks had strong defensive play from fullbacks Jesus Hernandez, Nicolas Lopez, Miguel Torres and Omar Huerta.
Colusa (4-0-1) will be busy next week with three games scheduled, hosting Live Oak on Monday, traveling to Pierce on Tuesday and hosting Redding Christian on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
Willows 2, Gridley 0
The Bulldogs soccer team was handed a tough loss on Friday afternoon, falling to the Honkers by two goals.
Despite the loss, Gridley was led by their goalkeeper Julia Martinez.
“She made several excellent saves today to keep us in this match,” head coach Mark Canfield said.
Gridley (1-4) will host Lindhurst on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Yuba City 45, River Valley 33
The Honkers secured back-to-back Battle of the Buttes titles on Friday after going a perfect 4-0.
Yuba City defeated Lindhurst 84-0, Wheatland 72-12, Live Oak 82-0 and lastly River Valley, 45-33 in the finals.
The Honkers (6-0, 2-0) will start preparing for their next duel set for next week.