Birdie Galaviz kept Nevada Union hitters at bay through seven innings, then stoked the fire offensively herself with a two-run homer to help lead the Marysville High softball team to a season-opening 5-1 win over the Minors Wednesday in Marysville.
Galaviz, a senior, finished 1-for-2 at the plate with a couple RBI and struck out 10 in the circle.
She was joined offensively by Maya Larsen, who finished 1-for-3, scoring a couple, and Mikayla Haggard’s 1-for-3 day with a run scored and RBI.
Marysville is home again Monday, March 29 against Wheatland. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
Baseball
Pleasant Valley 4, Sutter 3 (9 inn.)
In a battle between defending Northern Section champions, Sutter baseball came up a run short Wednesday, falling to upper division foe PV, 4-3 in nine innings.
Kyle Giovannoni started and went five innings, allowing three runs and striking out seven.
Tyler Hancock relieved Giovannoni and pitched the final four to take what head coach Stewart Peterson called a tough-luck loss.
Eli Carlos finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBI.
Connor Babler added a couple hits, including a double in defeat. Sutter (0-1) hosts Marysville today (Thursday) in Sutter.
Tuesday’s results
Boys soccer
Live Oak 8, Pierce 0
Alejandro Espinoza scored twice in the opening half, Esteban Alvarado added a goal and assist in each half to help spur Live Oak to an 8-0 shutout over Pierce Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Arturo Pureco had five saves for the Lions (1-0).
Live Oak travels to Winters today (Thursday) for a 4 p.m. game.
Girls soccer
Wheatland 5, Gridley 1
Elesia Fuentes came through defensively, Ana Velasco made several spectacular saves in goal and Yulissa Martinez scored the lone goal for Gridley in a 5-1 loss Tuesday.
Gridley (0-1) will host Sutter at home today (Thursday, March 25).
Girls tennis
Live Oak 3, Colusa 2
Live Oak’s Quinn Vrablick, Averyn Jansen and Kirit Pamma each captured straight-set wins at No. 3, 4 and 5 to lead the Lions to a 3-2 win over Colusa Tuesday.
Live Oak, unbeaten at 6-0, ends its modified season today at Wheatland. The match begins at 3:30 p.m.
Colusa’s Emily Cerney and Abbie Smith collected wins for the RedHawks against Live Oak.
Baseball
Colusa 7, Clear Lake 5
The RedHawks scored twice in the top of the eighth to drop Clear Lake on the road Tuesday, 7-5, remaining undefeated on the year.
Colusa (4-0) was led by Blake Kalfsbeek and Ethan Lay, who each went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Drew Bradbury pitched seven strong innings, allowing one earned run and striking out nine.
Softball
Colusa 18, Kelseyville 5
Makayla Frias led the way with four hits to pace Colusa to an 18-5 win over Kelseyville in its season-opener Tuesday.
Frias tripled in the first, homered in the fourth, singled in the sixth, and doubled in the seventh.
Colusa broke it open in the seventh with nine runs in the frame. Abby Meyers, Frias, Anahi Guzman, Abby Wolf, Reese Roper, and Avery Lay each drove in runs during the rally.