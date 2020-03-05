The Marysville softball team tallied a shutout victory on Thursday afternoon as the Indians took down Dixon on the road by a final score of 8-0.
Jenissa Conway led the way for the orange and black, both offensively and defensively. Conway finished the game with three hits, four runs scored and one home run in just three at-bats. Meanwhile, in the circle, Conway threw 12 strikeouts and allowed just six hits in the shutout win.
Other notable performances for the Indians included Rayna Southward, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Madison Powell, who finished with an RBI and one run scored.
Marysville (2-0-1) will travel to River Valley High on Tuesday to take on the Falcons.
Baseball
Marysville 11, Natomas 1
The Marysville baseball team secured its first win of the season on Thursday afternoon, defeating Natomas by a final score of 11-1.
Leading the way for the Indians was Daniel Jones, who went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI.
Other notable offensive performances for the Indians included the following players:
–Braxton Payne, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI double.
–Morgun Goss, who went 1-for-3 with a triple.
–Evan Criddle, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI triple and two runs scored.
–Cole Tyler, who went 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Marysville (1-3) will host Sutter on Monday.
Wheatland 10, Lindhurst 4
The Blazers baseball club lost its second game of the season on Thursday afternoon as Lindhurst lost by six runs on the road to the Pirates.
Despite the negative outcome, the Blazers were led by the following players:
–Sam Alfred, who went 2-for-4.
–Andrew Rodriguez, who finished the game 1-for-3 with an RBI.
–Randy Mitchell, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI.
Lindhurst (1-2) will try to bounce back today when it hosts Hiram Johnson of Sacramento at 3:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Marysville 3, River City 2
The Indians boys volleyball program won its first match of the season on Thursday with a five-set victory over River City.
Set scores were 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-17 and 15-7.
The Indians were led by Blayke Sarringer with 15 kills, Kyler Ellyson with 21 assists and Allen Wong with nine digs.
Marysville (1-2) will face Rio Linda on Monday.
Boys Golf
River Valley
The Falcons golf team has jumped out to a solid start on the season. Fresh off of finishing in fourth place at its host tournament, River Valley defeated Yuba City by rule of forfeit on Thursday.
As a team, the Falcons finished with a total score of 209. Here are a few of the scores by River Valley golfers on Thursday at Peach Tree Golf Club: Amrit Ghoman (34), Ryan Gelvich (39), Karn Ghoman (43) and Kenny Tang (44).
River Valley (1-1) will travel to Chico on Monday.
Co-ed Tennis
Lindhurst 8, Liberty Ranch 1
The Blazers co-ed tennis squad opened ups its season on Thursday with a decisive win over Liberty Ranch.
In singles, Lindhurst was led by Andrew Vang (6-3, 6-1), Thai Thao (6-2, 6-2) and Daisha Lor (6-3, 6-0).
Meanwhile, in doubles, the Blazers were led by Isaac Acosta and Peter Her (6-1, 6-1), Pheng Thao and Johnson Vang (6-1, 6-2), Lisa Xiong and Annie Yang (6-3, 3-6, 10-2), Amalia Houston and Crystal Herr (6-0, 6-0) and the mixed doubles team of Vichais Yang and Priscilla Usvat (6-1, 6-0).
Lindhurst (1-0) will host Colfax on Tuesday.