An errant throw to first from the Yuba City High third baseman while fielding a bunt by Marysville’s Liberty Quillin allowed Birdie Galaviz to score all the way from first base and give Marysville a 4-3 win over Yuba City Wednesday.
Jenissa Conway went 1-for-3 with a home run. Mikayla Haggard and Andi Duff each went 1-for-3 and each drove in a run. Maya Larsen and Sophia Tyler also went 1-for-3 for Marysville.
Galaviz pitched all seven innings giving up two earned runs on nine hits. She struck out four Honkers. Marysville (3-0) has next week off for spring break and will return to action on April 13 to host Chico at 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Pl. Valley 7, Sutter 0
Facing a step up in competition, the Sutter High girls soccer team fell at home to Pleasant Valley, 7-0 Wednesday.
It was the second loss in as many years to the Vikings following a 6-0 defeat to the upper division foe out of Chico in 2019 at the Nevada Union tournament.
“They’re a great team and possessed the ball for most of the game,” said Sutter coach Jeff Stanhope. “They’re a junior and senior team.”
Sutter (3-1) has just one senior starter and is down to essentially its fourth string goalkeeper following injuries to Malena Childers and Mackenzie Ritner.
Childers had 20 saves prior to getting injured to PV, Stanhope said.
“It was a learning lesson for us and a great opportunity,” said Stanhope on facing PV.
Sutter travels to Las Plumas for a 3:30 p.m. scheduled game today (Thursday).
Baseball
Colfax 6, Sutter 5
Sutter High dropped a home matchup against Colfax on Wednesday 6-5. Joey Diaz led the way for the Huskies on offense going 1-for-3 with two RBI. Justin Matsui and Connor Babler both went 2-for-3 and each drove in one run.
Sutter (1-3) will next play on Monday at 10 a.m. against Las Plumas as part of a spring break tournament.
Girls volleyball
Chico 3, Sutter 0
The Huskies opened their season with a three-set defeat to Chico, 3-24, 12-25, 14-25. Katie Mar had 5 service points and 3 assists, while Cassidy Lang came away with a pair of kills and five aces.
Kayla Nichols added five digs.
Sutter hosts Pierce Monday at 6 p.m.
Girls tennis
Wheatland 7, Sutter 2
The Pirates won their home finale, 7-2 over Sutter Wednesday.
Wheatland’s No. 1 singles player, Pandora Edwards won 6-3, 6-3; Jordan Hughes won 6-2, 6-2; Morgan Goode 6-1, 6-0; Brooklynn Hill 6-0, 6-0; and Alexia Mandoza 6-4, 6-3. In doubles, Edwards and Hughes grabbed an 8-5 victory, while Hill and Goode took care of business, 8-2.
Sutter’s Anna O’Neal grabbed a singles win, while Bell and O’Neal delivered a win in doubles play.
Shooting
The Sutter Junior Shooters competed over the weekend at the Sacramento Valley Shooting Center in Rancho Murieta and had two people place in the top three.
Tristan Winslow placed first in the Intermediate Experience (IE) category with a score of 91 points out of a 100 and Rowdy Davidson finished second with 85 points.
In the Intermediate Advanced (IA) category, Hunter Williams placed third with 79 points. The team’s skeet shooting team competed on Sunday in Stockton and placed second. The team was made up of Williams, Sean Macon and Macie Mobley.
The team will next compete in a trap shooting competition on April 10 in Los Banos, while the skeet team will compete in Stockton on April 11.