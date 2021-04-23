Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Due to high school football, submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Marysville High track and field traveled to Colfax to compete in a multi-school meet involving Marysville, Colfax, Lindhurst, Wheatland and Gridley.
The Indians recorded 47 personal best marks, according to head coach Marcy Tarr.
Some of the most notable competitors included:
– Canaan Wharry won both the shot put (47 feet, 3 inches) and discus (129-1).
– Jonas Cherry won the triple jump in 37-11, placed second in the 110 High Hurdles (16.79) and third in the 200 Intermediate Hurdles (44.93).
– Enrique Lara won the high jump in 5-10.
– Landin Parks was a triple winner in the 100 (11.4), 200 (23.7) and the long jump (20-6).
– Isaak Delozier placed second in the 100 (11.82).
– The 1,600 relay of Nikalaus Bennett, Angel Galindo, Davian Santiago and Adam Davis finished second in 4:13.37.
Marysville’s girls track and field team
A few notable finishes from the Marysville girls team in Colfax included:
– Brianna Berard won the 100 hurdles (18.51) and 300 hurdles (53.01) and placed third in the 100 (14.72).
– Savannah Edwards won the discus in 76-02 and placed second in the shot put (23-5.5).
– Cami Shaver won the high jump (4-8) and the triple jump (28-4).
– Janelle Smith placed second in the 100 (14.39).
– Kayden Walker finished second in the triple jump (25-5).
College baseball
Yuba College sweeps DH
Yuba swept Contra Costa, 5-4 and 4-3 Friday, improving to 4-1 on the year.
In game one Ryan Larsen pitched the team to victory, while Johnnie Pantlick collected a three-run home run for the 49ers.
Austin Dorman earned the win on the mound in the nightcap, giving up just one run.
Matt Weidkamp earned the save
Prep softball
Yuba City 9, Inderkum 1
Cali Niccum 3-3 4 rbi, Reagan Chan 3-4 with two runs scored to help guide Yuba City past Inderkum 9-1 Friday.
Allyssa Williams pitched a complete game five hitter allowing one unearned run.
The Honkers are 5-4 and 3-2 in conference.
Junior varsity score
Yuba City 21, Inderkum 20
Mariah Rosales went 3-4, Annabel Garcia 2-3 with a home run, triple and 6 RBI as YC edged Inderkum, 21-20.
Drew McDonald had multiple hits.