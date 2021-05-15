Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Prep baseball
Marysville 8, Oroville 2
Jaxon Finley was the winning pitcher going 3 innings, striking out 4 and allowing only 2 hits.
At the plate, Cole Tyler went 2-4 with 3 RBI. Cooper Williams and Finley each scored twice.
Marysville (16-4) hosts Nevada Union Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Yuba City 1, Bella Vista 1
The Honkers split a Saturday makeup doubleheader with Bella Vista on the road.
In game one, YC (10-15) had home runs from Bubba Barnes and Tre Henry as the Honkers won game one 10-6.
Henry totaled five runs batted in on the day. Kade Barrie and Landon Comer each had two hits.
In game two, Bella Vista bounced back to win 13-1 in five innings.
Chase Diemer drove in YC’s lone run.
YC enters its final three-game series of the year Tuesday at Woodcreek (19-4). First pitch, 4 p.m.