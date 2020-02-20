With March Madness right around the corner, the Wheatland High girls basketball team decided to give us a little taste of what’s to come. Thursday night the Pirates secured an upset win after taking down No. 1 ranked Willows by a final score of 55-52.
“It was a true team effort. Their gym was a very loud environment, but our team wasn’t phased and knocked down some clutch free-throws down the stretch,” Wheatland head coach Carlethe Embry said.
The Pirates were led by Alexis Durham with 25 points, five rebounds and six assists. Other notable performances included Kelly Phillips with eight points, Jada Flowers with six points and Logan Garza with nine points and 13 rebounds.
“I think what really changed for us was being able to hold their star player (Weinrich) to only 19 points,” Embry said. “We switched up our defense and that forced her to change up some things,” she added.
No. 9 Wheatland (17-8) will get back on the road next week when they travel to face No. 5 University Prep on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Trinity 51, East Nicolaus 43
Despite playing what head coach Gina O’Connor believed to be her team’s best game of the season, the Spartans playoff hopes ended on Thursday night with a loss to Trinity in Redding.
The Spartans were led by Hannah O’Connor with a double-double of 17 points,10 rebounds and six steals. Other notable performances for East Nicolaus included Karizma Faupula with 14 points and Remmington Hewitt – who dropped 23 points on Hamilton Friday – with nine points and four rebounds in the team’s season finale.
East Nicolaus ended its season with an overall record of 17-10.
Colusa 38, Hamilton City 17
On the road in Hamilton City, the No. 5 RedHawks turned in a dominant defensive performance to upset the No. 5 Braves in the second round of the NSCIF Division V playoffs.
Leading the way for Colusa was Carly Lay who was a force in the paint tallying 16 points and helping the RedHawks control the boards.
Edith Quintana-Moreno and Jaycee Brackett added eight and seven points respectively while Chaena Laux and Annie Lay contributed strong defensive play throughout the contest.
With the win, Colusa (18-11) will mostly likely travel to face No. 1 Portola next Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
Gridley 4, Orland 2
The Bulldogs secured a clutch playoff win over the Trojans on Thursday afternoon to advance to the semifinal round of the Northern Section Division 2 tournament.
Gridley saw a balanced scoring attack as Freddy Anguiano, Eladio Ramos, Alberto Torres and Bryson Sousa each tallied a goal.
Meanwhile Damaian Mendoza dished out two assists in the match.
On the defensive side of things, the Bulldogs coaching staff commended the play of Ethan Santillan, Eladio Ramos, Lennon Guido and Gio DiSalvo.
Gridley (13-5-2) will travel to Corning on Tuesday to face the Cardinals for a chance to head to the section title match.